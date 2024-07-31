'The Simpsons' Treehouse of Horror 2024: First Details Revealed

The Simpsons is heading back to the "Treehouse of Horror" this Halloween, and details have been released. According to Variety, the 35th installment of the beloved Simpsons tradition will see a partnership with the team from Stoopid Buddy as they do a Venom-themed special, which is said to be "the scariest 35th Halloween special ever." Instead of Venom, Homer will come face-to-face with "Denim."

Showrunner Matt Selman shared during San Diego Comic-Con that the episode will focus on Homer's "deep relationship with a simple alien symbiotic pair of jeans. It's a really funny, silly segment about the jeans are going to be actual stop motion demi created by the Stoopid Buddies animators that do the Robot Chicken shows."

(Photo: Fox)

"Treehouse" is set to premiere right after Halloween, so likely Sunday, Nov. 3. The premiere date is pretty on par with previous installments, as the special usually tends to air sometime in October or right after Halloween, and this year is no exception. Surprisingly, throughout all 35 installments of "Treehouse of Horror," only two of them have aired on Halloween, and this was back in the '90s. Since The Simpsons doesn't seem to be slowing down any time soon, perhaps Halloween 2027 will finally see the series airing on the spooky holiday once again.

"Treehouse of Horror" originated in 1990 as part of Season 2, hence why each special is just a number off from the current season. Three stories are usually told during the special and "Denim" is just the beginning for the 35th installment. Another segment includes red and blue monsters in a "kind of Pacific Rim-style pool" as it looks at how divided the country is, just in time for the election. It seems like this will be yet another "Treehouse of Horror" that fans will be able to look forward to and it will be an interesting one.

While waiting for "Treehouse of Horror XXXV," Disney+ has fans covered. The streamer has a whole "Treehouse of Horror" collection, with the first 33 installments available in one place. Season 35 is not yet streaming on Disney+, so the latest one is not available. It is, however, the only season streaming on Hulu, so while it may be a pain switching from one platform to the next, it will definitely be worth it to complete the "Treehouse" binge. Don't miss the 35th "Treehouse of Horror" this fall on Fox's 2024 schedule.