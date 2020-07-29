'The Ranch' Receives 2 Emmy Nominations for Final Episodes

✖

The Ranch wrapped up its final season back in January when the second half of Part 8 was released. The string of episodes earned some recognition from the 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards with a pair of nominations.

The show was nominated for Outstanding Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series along with Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half Hour) and Animation. Prior to this year, the series had earned three nominations, including two wins in 2017 for Outstanding Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series and 2019 in the same category. Netflix proved to be a big winner when it came to nominees, surpassing the record set by HBO for most in a single year with 160. One of its most popular shows, Ozark, earned 18 of those nominations. Ozark is joined by Stranger Things and The Crown in the race for Best Drama.

In regards to The Ranch, the series wrapped up its impressive run in fitting fashion. Ashton Kutcher said “the story was told” in discussing why it ended while appearing on WTF With Marc Maron podcast. He applauded everything that went into the series and how things naturally came to an end on their own terms. Back when the series was just beginning, Kutcher explained that he wanted to do a show that showed the “perspective of conservative middle America.” He admitted he wanted to show that balance that he said often isn’t in news or media, “The perspectives, values and beliefs of the collective on this show may be more accurately represent the masses than the political candidates.”

Another Netflix series that quickly became a fan-favorite, Tiger King, even garnered some love when it came to the selections. The documentary featuring eccentric characters like Joe Exotic and Carol Baskin landed six nominations. While Netflix stole the headlines when it came to Emmy nominations, there were plenty of others that earned some serious praise. This includes the newcomer to the group, Disney+, which saw The Mandalorian earn a nomination for Best Drama. In total, Disney’s debut streaming service picked up 19 nominations. HBO's Watchmen led all nominees with 26, including Outstanding Limited Series/Movie. The network will enter its first year post-Game of Thrones, which picked up 59 nominations durings its run including its win for Best Drama in 2019.