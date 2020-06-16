When it comes to this year's Emmy Awards, the show must go on (despite the fact that the coronavirus pandemic continues to remain a problem for those around the world). On Tuesday, Entertainment Tonight reported that the Emmy Awards is deciding to forge ahead with their ceremony with Jimmy Kimmel as the host. As of right now, it's unclear whether the ceremony will be held in person or whether it will go the virtual route.

The 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards will take place on Sept. 20 as originally scheduled. While it's unclear whether the show will be able to be held in person, ET did note that the ceremony will be different amidst this ongoing health crisis. Kimmel, who will serve as an executive producer for the ceremony as well as its host, said in a statement about the news, “I don't know where we will do this or how we will do this or even why we are doing this, but we are doing it and I am hosting it." This will be the third time that the Jimmy Kimmel Live! personality is hosting the Emmys, as he previously served as the host of the ceremony in 2012 and 2016.

Karey Burke, the President of ABC Entertainment, released a statement about Kimmel taking over hosting duties for this year's Emmy Awards. In her statement, she related that the late-night talk show host is perfect for the position and will undoubtedly bring the laughs to the ceremony, whether it's virtual or not. Burke said, "We know Jimmy Kimmel will deliver a uniquely entertaining, funny and moving Primetime Emmys show." The statement continued, “He’s a true master of ceremonies who reveres this industry and its people; and just as Jimmy has done with his own show over the past few months, he will tackle this momentous event with heart and humor, and bring some much-needed joy and optimism to our television colleagues and viewers at home.”

The news about this year's Emmy Awards comes a day after the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that they would be delaying the 2021 Academy Awards due to the coronavirus pandemic. The ceremony was originally scheduled to take place on Feb. 28, 2021, but it will now be held on April 25. As a result of this change, the Academy also extended their eligibility period for the 2021 awards, extending it through Feb. 28, 2021.