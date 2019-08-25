‘The Ranch: Could Megyn Price’s Mary Exit During Part 7?

The Ranch is heading into its final stretch, but another one of its characters might not make it all the way to the end. As the show enters into its seventh part (the first half of Season 4), there is a good chance that longtime character Mary Roth (Megyn Price) could be written off the Netflix Original Series before it goes in its eighth and final section.

Mary has appeared in 34 of the sitcom’s 60 episodes, often alongside love interest Rooster Bennett (Danny Masterson) or her daughters Heather (Kelli Goss) and Darlene (Molly McCook). However, Darlene has never had a huge role and that does not appear to be changing, especially with McCook working on Last Man Standing and Good Trouble. Heather was a major part of the series, serving as main character Colt Bennett’s (Ashton Kutcher) love interest for several parts. However, her role had been greatly reduced since the characters broke up.

That leaves Rooster, who has been written off the show due to several sexual assault allegations against Masterson. The character was left out of Season 6 and was basically killed off. This left Mary on a downward spiral that landed in the arms of Rooster’s cousin, Luke Matthews (Dax Shepard). They pair took off together at the end of Part 6, and the Part 7 trailer reveals an easy way writers could write them off the series.

In the trailer’s opening moments, Colt is venting about all the bad things that have happened to him lately to neighbor Sam Peterson (Kurtwood Smith). This includes his wife, Abby (Elisha Cuthbert), leaving him and a rift with his dad, Beau (Sam Elliott). However, he also mentions the fact that Luke and Mary have left town with a load of cash. As he mentions this, the pair is shown in a Las Vegas wedding chapel (although their faces are noticeably obscured).

“Abby, she left me. I don’t wanna see my dad. I partnered up with my cousin, and a couple weeks ago he run off with Rooster’s ex and all the money,” Colt says.

Mr. Peterson simply replies, “God, your life blows.”

This wedding could be an easy opportunity for the couple to ride off into the sunset and off the table for the remainder of the series. In fact, they are not shown in any other scenes in the trailer or any of the promotional photos released by Netflix so far. This could just be misdirection to cover up Mary and Luke’s plot points in Part 7, but that’s not for certain.

All past episodes of The ranch are currently available on Netflix. Part 7 premieres Sept. 13, and Part 8 is expected some time in 2020.

