'The Order' Canceled: Netflix Users Flip Over Latest Cancellation
Another Netflix show arrived on the chopping block and did not survive the trip. The Order, a horror series created by Dennis Heaton, was canceled after just two seasons on Friday. Fans of the show were not happy with the news, which came a few months after the second and final season was released on the streaming platform in June.
Heaton, who also was also an executive producer on SyFy's Ghost Wars and CTV's Motive, announced the show's cancellation himself. "For two seasons I was honored to work with an incredible cast and crew on The Order for [Netflix]," the writer tweeted. "It is one of the best experiences of my career. Unfortunately, we aren't returning, but I will always cherish the memories and the props I stole. Thank you all for watching." He later teased that future episodes were "going to be crazy," which made The Order's cancellation an even more bitter pill to take.
The Order starred Jake Manley (iZombie) as Jack Morton, a college student who joins the Hermetic Order of the Blue Rose, a secret society that practices magic. As Jack learns more about the group, he finds dark family secrets and learns about the fight between werewolves and magical dark arts. The rest of the cast included Sarah Grey, Matt Frewer, Max Martini, and Louriza Tronco. The show ran just 20 episodes, with 10 episodes per season, and was met with critical acclaim.
You just broke my heart, how is it possible that they leave such a good series with that ending?— #RenewTheOrder (@yiselstark) November 14, 2020
really, what a disappointment, I expected a lot for a 3 season
Fans were not the only ones reaching out to Heaton after the show was canceled. Many of his colleagues also praised his work. "Sorry to hear this buddy. I know how much fun you had and you could see it in the show. Can't wait to see your next psychotic and ludicrous creation on my TV. Much love," Simon Barry, who is created Netflix's Warrior Nun, wrote.
Thanks, Matty -- according to my therapist, it's something pretty evil. Can't wait to work with you again!— Dennis Heaton (@DennisHeaton2) November 14, 2020
"Thank you, Dennis, for the funnest weirdest bloodiest scariest craziest two seasons of TV ever," Jason Filiatrault, a writer on The Order, tweeted. "I'd follow you into a demon realm again any time." Actor John Cassini added, "Getting canceled SUCKS! But I'm guessing whatever you got going next will be the reason. :) Congrats on the 2 seasons!"
Thanks, Ian. Wanna buy a mask?— Dennis Heaton (@DennisHeaton2) November 14, 2020
Fans also quickly created a petition on Change.org. Over 600 fans have already signed. "The Order was canceled very recently. Our goal is to have the show renewed for at least a third season, we deserve a proper ending. Please sign and help us to save another show sacrificed by Netflix," the petition reads.
Netflix did it again they canceled "The Order" why do I even still have a subscription if they keep canceling shows I like? @netflix at this rate I'm seriously considering not having an account after Dec 31st— 🤴🏾 Leonidas I (@OnlyAyinde) November 14, 2020
One person threatened to cancel their Netflix subscription after hearing the news. Netflix announced in late October that subscription prices will be going up. The standard plan will cost $13.99, $1 more than in the past, while the premium service climbed to $17.99 per month.
Netflix is really getting on my nerves. They are cancelling all the good shows like The Society, Everything Sucks, I'm Not Ok With This, The Order, The Get Down and many more. But they keep making shit like 13 reasons why and like 3 Kissing booth movies. WTF #Netflix pic.twitter.com/cf7YBQcaVp— Sam (@ChrolloFatBussy) November 14, 2020
Another fan said it was frustrating to see the show get canceled, considering Netflix has ordered more seasons of 13 Reasons Why and more Kissing Booth movies. Netflix has a third The Kissing Booth movie coming in 2021.
not netflix cancelling the order they are soooo SICK wth— A (@sseulisa) November 14, 2020
MF NETFLIX JUST CANCELLED THE ORDER. BITCH WHY?!?!?!? I WAS DYING FOR SEASON 3 UFODHSJSHSKJSS— nur iman (@imananaaa) November 14, 2020
Others pointed out that the show ended with a cliffhanger. "[Netflix] really just canceled The Order after leaving us on a cliffhanger. Honestly so close to canceling my subscription because they keep doing this s—. Hulu would never," one fan wrote.