'The Order' Canceled: Netflix Users Flip Over Latest Cancellation

Another Netflix show arrived on the chopping block and did not survive the trip. The Order, a horror series created by Dennis Heaton, was canceled after just two seasons on Friday. Fans of the show were not happy with the news, which came a few months after the second and final season was released on the streaming platform in June.

Heaton, who also was also an executive producer on SyFy's Ghost Wars and CTV's Motive, announced the show's cancellation himself. "For two seasons I was honored to work with an incredible cast and crew on The Order for [Netflix]," the writer tweeted. "It is one of the best experiences of my career. Unfortunately, we aren't returning, but I will always cherish the memories and the props I stole. Thank you all for watching." He later teased that future episodes were "going to be crazy," which made The Order's cancellation an even more bitter pill to take.

The Order starred Jake Manley (iZombie) as Jack Morton, a college student who joins the Hermetic Order of the Blue Rose, a secret society that practices magic. As Jack learns more about the group, he finds dark family secrets and learns about the fight between werewolves and magical dark arts. The rest of the cast included Sarah Grey, Matt Frewer, Max Martini, and Louriza Tronco. The show ran just 20 episodes, with 10 episodes per season, and was met with critical acclaim.