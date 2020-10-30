Netflix Users Weigh Streaming Platform's Latest Price Rise Amid Pandemic, Recent Cancellations

Netflix users were not happy about the streaming giant's Thursday decision to raise prices on its standard and premium plans. The announcement was made following an earnings call last week when chief operating officer Greg Peters hinted at another price increase. This is the first time the prices have jumped since January 2019.

The standard plan will cost users $13.99 per month, a $1 increase, while the premium service will jump $2 to $17.99 per month. The basic plan will remain at $8.99 per month, reports CNBC. Customers will get an email about the price change a month before it kicks in, and that is expected to be within the next two months. The standard plan allows users to watch 1080p quality content on up to two screens at a time, while the premium plan offers 4K resolution and HDR. Premium subscribers can also watch content on up to four screens at the same time. The basic plan only supports 480p resolution.

“We understand people have more entertainment choices than ever and we’re committed to delivering an even better experience for our members,” the Netflix spokeswoman said in a statement to Variety. “We’re updating our prices so that we can continue to offer more variety of TV shows and films — in addition to our great fall lineup. As always we offer a range of plans so that people can pick a price that works best for their budget.”