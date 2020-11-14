✖

Netflix has canceled yet another beloved series. The Order has been canceled by Netflix after two seasons, as show creator Dennis Heaton announced on Friday, per ComicBook.com. In his message on Twitter, Heaton delivered the sad news about the future of the series and thanked fans for following along with the show's journey.

Heaton wrote that for two seasons, he was "honored" to work with the cast and crew of The Order, a horror series on the streaming site. He even noted that it has been "one of the best experiences" of his entire career. The creator then wrote that, unfortunately, The Order will not be coming back for Season 3. Even though the show will not return, Heaton wrote that he will always treasure the times that he had on set (as well as the props that he "stole"). He ended the message by thanking everyone who tuned in to the program over the past two seasons.

For two seasons I was honored to work with an incredible cast and crew on The Order for @netflix. It is one of the best experiences of my career. Unfortunately, we aren't returning, but I will always cherish the memories and the props I stole. Thank you all for watching. — Dennis Heaton (@DennisHeaton2) November 14, 2020

The Order followed Jack Morton (Jake Manley), a college student, as he navigated his way into a secret society that was called the Hermetic Order of the Blue Rose. In addition to Manley's starring turn on the show, the series also featured Sarah Grey, Matt Frewer, Max Martini, and Louriza Tronco. The show consisted of 20 episodes which ran across two seasons. Despite the fact that the show was canceled, Heaton shared on Twitter what he would have liked to have happened in Season 3 if the show did receive a renewal. He wrote, "PS – Jack was totally going to raise Alyssa from the dead, but she was going to come back wrong. Like, Pet Sematary wrong. Probably possessed by Zecchia. And a whole bunch of other corpses were coming back with her."

This latest news about The Order comes after Netflix has canceled a bevy of their popular shows. In addition to The Order, the streamer has canceled shows such as GLOW, The Society, and I Am Not Okay With This in recent months. Netflix noted that many of these cancellations were driven by the COVID-19, which has made a sizable impact on the entertainment industry as a whole.