‘The Old Guard 2’ Trailer With Charlize Theron Finally Drops

Charlize Theron is back as Andromache of Scythia in The Old Guard 2.

Ahead of the film’s Wednesday, July 2 premiere, Netflix on Thursday released the first full-length trailer for The Old Guard 2, a sequel to director Gina Prince-Bythewood’s action fantasy thriller that took the streamer by storm in 2020.

Based on Greg Rucka’s acclaimed graphic novel, the original movie followed Theron’s Andy and a group of mercenaries, all centuries-old immortals, who must fight to protect themselves when their secrets are discovered. In The Old Guard 2, Andy and her team of immortal warriors return to protect humanity from a new enemy.

Per the film’s official logline, “Andy and her team of immortal warriors are back, with a renewed sense of purpose in their mission to protect the world. With Booker still in exile after his betrayal, and Quynh out for revenge after escaping her underwater prison, Andy grapples with her newfound mortality as a mysterious threat emerges that could jeopardize everything she’s worked towards for thousands of years. Andy, Nile, Joe, Nicky, end James Copley enlist the help of Tuah (Henry Golding), an old friend who may provide the key to unlocking the mystery behind immortal existence.”

Uma Thurman, Henry Golding, KiKi Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Veronica Ngô, and Chiwetel Ejiofor round out the cast for The Old Guard 2, which is directed by Victoria Mahoney.

Teasing the film, Theron told Netflix’s Tudum that “there’s s something for everyone in this movie: Fans who loved the first film, fans who love the original graphic novels — and brand-new fans who are looking for insane action, grounded and relatable characters, gorgeous locations, and a global cast of superstars.”

“We’re going to meet some brand-new characters,” she added. “Quyhn is back and her story continues, and we’re all excited to have Uma Thurman and Henry Golding join us as two key new players in the Old Guard universe. Andy and her warriors are back with a renewed sense of purpose. The stakes are even higher now that Andy is mortal and can die — but that certainly won’t keep her out of the action.”

The Old Guard 2 premieres on Netflix on July 2. The Old Guard is currently streaming.