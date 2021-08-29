'The Old Guard 2' Officially Coming to Netflix, Charlize Theron to Return

✖

Netflix has officially greenlit a sequel to The Old Guard, with star Charlize Theron set to return. Stars KiKi Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Veronica Ngo and Chiwetel Ejiofor will return as well, along with much of the acclaimed creative team. The sequel is expected to pick up the storyline from the original comic book right where the first movie left off.

The Old Guard came out in July of 2020, adapting the comic book of the same name by writer Greg Rucka and artist Leandro Fernández. Rucka wrote the script for the movie version, and he is writing the sequel as well. This time around, Victoria Mahoney will take over directing from Gina Prince-Bythewood. Mahoney's most high-profile work to date has been as the second unit director on Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker. She issued a statement about this big job in Netflix's press release.

"Genuinely blown backwards by the collective levels of talent, skill and savvy that went into carving The Old Guard," Mahoney said. I must've watched it over a hundred times, and as such, cannot communicate the true measure of my excitement — being invited on The Old Guard journey alongside ferocious badasses. Ever eager to continue pushing the genre for action-loving audiences. Warmly tipping my hat to the world Gina, Charlize, Rucka, Fernández, Skydance, Netflix, Marc Evans Productions, Denver & Delilah Films and the entire Team daringly put forward."

Prince-Blythewood issued a statement of her own, congratulating Mahoney and saying she has "decided not to direct the sequel, but will stay on as a producer." Meanwhile, Theron issued a joint statement with Beth Kono and AJ Dix of Denver & Delilah Films.

"We are beyond thrilled that Vic is joining The Old Guard team," it said. "Her passion for these characters and her ambitious vision for the movie overwhelmed us all. We are grateful for the opportunity to work with her."

The Old Guard is about a team of centuries-old, seemingly immortal warriors with an unexplained ability for rapid healing. In the modern age, they work as mercenaries to help people however they can around the world. The original comic had just one trade paperback volume from Image, with a second following in September of 2020 after the movie's release.

The Old Guard is streaming now on Netflix. There is no word on when The Old Guard 2 might premiere, or where the creators are at in the produciton process.