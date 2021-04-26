'The Office' Season 1 Superfan Episodes Airing Now

✖

Peacock is debuting Superfan Episodes of The Office for Season 1 Monday, just in time for Stanley Hudson's favorite holiday — Pretzel Day. The streamer announced the new Superfan episodes in honor of the big day so fans can enjoy never-before-seen and deleted scenes, bloopers, featurettes, and interviews while enjoying their post-pretzel haze.

Peacock now has Superfan Episodes available for Seasons 1 and 3, giving fans of the hit NBC comedy more to dive into almost a decade since the series finale aired in 2013. Two of the show's original stars, Oscar Nunez and Andy Buckley, who played Oscar Martinez and David Wallace throughout the series' nine seasons, talked to PopCulture in January about the show's incredible staying power and its ability to resonate with a whole new generation of viewers.

"It's crazy a little, you know?" Nunez said of the new wave of fans just discovering the show on streaming platforms. "11-year-olds and 12-year-olds and 13-year-olds, they keep discovering the show, because it's that kind of show that's a stepping stone from when you're a little kid to going into high school." With family members passing down the show over the years, Nunez said that first-timers "become fans right away," calling the whole phenomenon simply "crazy."

Buckley, the dad of a teenager, said it's been "really fun" to watch his son and friends discover the show on their own. "I'm just the luckiest guy on the planet to get to be a part of it," Buckley told PopCulture, joking that he prays for a reboot of the show "every night." While some fans have theorized the humor of The Office wouldn't work in today's landscape, Buckley didn't agree.

"Sometimes people say, 'Yeah, [The Office's] politically correctness, [a reboot] wouldn't work. Yet, it's like the number one show in the world," the actor said. "You know, and the number one show with teenagers and 20-somethings and all that. ...So, I don't know, maybe you would think that, but then by that standard, it would work." There have been conversations with some of the show's original writers about how a possible reboot would work, but nothing recent for fans to get excited about. "I don't know who would be able to come back and do it, or who would do it," the star said with a laugh. "I would do it, if anyone's listening." The Office is available for streaming on Peacock.

PopCulture.com editors choose the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. PopCulture nor ViacomCBS are responsible for prices subject to change.