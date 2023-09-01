'The Morning Show' Season 3 Trailer With Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon — Watch It Here

The Morning Show Season 3 will debut soon, and we now have a new trailer with series stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. The 10-episode new season will make its highly anticipated return on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, with the first two episodes. The show will then move to a weekly format, with new episodes every Wednesday through Nov. 8, 2023. Check out the full trailer below.

Per an official synopsis, Season 3 of The Morning Show raises the stakes "as the future of the network is thrown into question and loyalties are pushed to the brink when a tech titan takes an interest in UBA. Unexpected alliances form, private truths are weaponized, and everyone is forced to confront their core values both in and out of the newsroom." Along with Witherspoon and Aniston, the star-studded season three ensemble cast also brings back Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, and Julianna Margulies. Newcomers to the show this season include Nicole Beharie and Jon Hamm.

"The Emmy, SAG and Critics Choice Award-winning drama, which has already received an early renewal for season four, is showrun and executive produced by Charlotte Stoudt, and directed and executive produced by Mimi Leder," a Morning Show press release notes. "The series is produced by the studio Media Res, and executive produced by Michael Ellenberg through Media Res, along with Stoudt and Leder; Aniston and Kristin Hahn executive produce through Echo Films; Witherspoon executive produces alongside Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine."

In 2022, Aniston spoke with Variety about the hit drama series, and discussed the creative forces behind the show, as well as how the cast and crew approach being collaborative. "We thrive and it's quite – dare I say it – easy," she told the outlet at the time. "It's such a pleasant set to be on. We love to communicate. We love to work stuff out, and we don't just shove stuff under the rug. There's no stone left unturned in a creative decision. We all put our heads together. There's something so wonderful about trusting in your co-workers to know that if five people tell you look sick, then I'm gonna lay down, I'm gonna put my sword down on this one."

Ahead of Season 3, Fans can catch up on the complete first and second seasons of The Morning Show, now streaming globally on Apple TV+.