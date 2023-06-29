'The Morning Show' Reveals Season 3 First Look and Premiere Date
The third season of the hit Apple TV+ series The Morning Show will premiere this fall. On Thursday, the streaming network announced that Season 3 of the series led by Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston will premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 13 with the first two episodes. Apple TV+ also shared some first-look photos of the new season.
As the official synopsis states: "The future of the network is thrown into question and loyalties are pushed to the brink when a tech titan takes an interest in UBA. Unexpected alliances form, private truths are weaponized and everyone is forced to confront their core values both in and out of the newsroom."
Witherspoon and Aniston star in The Morning Show Season 3 along with Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Jon Hamm, Nicole Beharie and Julianna Margulies. It comes after a second season that received multiple Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series (Witherspoon), Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series (Crudup) and Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series (Marcia Gay Harden). Here's a look at some of the first-look photos from The Morning Show Season 3.
Jennifer Anniston
Jennifer Aniston plays Alex Levy, who is the co-host of UBA's The Morning Show. She is also an executive producer on the series that premiered in 2019.
Jon Hamm
Jon Hamm was added to The Morning Show cast for Season 3. He plays a tech titan who takes a strong interest in UBA.
Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon plays Bradley Jackson who is a co-host of The Morning Show. Like Aniston, Witherspoon is an executive producer on the series.
Greta Lee and Karen Pittman
Greta Lee and Karen Pittman play Stella Bak and Mia Jordan. Stella is the president of News at UBA, and Mia is one of the producers at The Morning Show.
Julianna Margulies
Julianna Margulies plays Larua Peterson who is a news anchor at UBA. Margulies joined the show last season and her character developed a relationship with Bradley (Witherspoon).
Mark Duplass and Jennifer Aniston
Mark Duplass plays Chip Black who is Alex's (Aniston) producer on The Morning Show. Chip was an executive producer on the show before quitting for another job. He came back to work with Alex.
Reese Withersppon and Billy Crudup
Billy Crudup plays Cory Ellison who is the president of UBA. Cory declared his love for Bradley in Season 2, and it will likely be an interesting storyline for the third season.
Nicole Beharie
Nicole Beharie plays Christine Hunter who is a news anchor for UBA. Beharie is known for working on the television series Sleepy Hollow and appearing in movies such as 42, Miss Juneteenth and Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.