'The Morning Show' Reveals Season 3 First Look and Premiere Date

The third season of the hit Apple TV+ series The Morning Show will premiere this fall. On Thursday, the streaming network announced that Season 3 of the series led by Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston will premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 13 with the first two episodes. Apple TV+ also shared some first-look photos of the new season.

As the official synopsis states: "The future of the network is thrown into question and loyalties are pushed to the brink when a tech titan takes an interest in UBA. Unexpected alliances form, private truths are weaponized and everyone is forced to confront their core values both in and out of the newsroom."

Witherspoon and Aniston star in The Morning Show Season 3 along with Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Jon Hamm, Nicole Beharie and Julianna Margulies. It comes after a second season that received multiple Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series (Witherspoon), Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series (Crudup) and Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series (Marcia Gay Harden). Here's a look at some of the first-look photos from The Morning Show Season 3.