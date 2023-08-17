John Cho and Ken Jeong Dish on 'The Afterparty' Season 2 (Exclusive)

The newest episode of The Afterparty Season 2 unveils more about John Cho's character, Uncle Ulysses Zhu, and uncovers some major revelations about his past with his brother, Feng, as played by Ken Jeong. Ahead of the new season, PopCulture.com had a chance to speak with Cho and Jeong about the show and their roles. During our conversation, the pair dished on their characters, with Jeong joking that he might be about to fall back on a shaved ice career if acting doesn't work out.

In the show, Feng is the father of Zoë (Zoë Chao) and her sister Grace (Poppy Liu). He's an entrepreneur who owns and operates a Bao Bing Taiwanese shaved ice truck, and refers to himself as "The King of Bing." When it came to learning the tricks of the trade, Jeong explained that he really did get to learn about how to make Bao Bing. "Fortunately the producers, Chris and Anthony and Phil, we actually learned on-site how to do it on my off days, and get an appreciation of how to make the bing."

He then joked, "I didn't do it well, that was great cinematography, but really get to appreciate the nuance and just get to understand how so much of it goes. And by the time they would come in with the finished product, it tasted so good. It was very easy to get into character and believe this is it for Feng... This is the money."

As for Uncle Ulysses, he makes a grand entrance into the series on horseback. Literally. Over the season, we've learned much more about Ulysses, such as his affinity for perception-altering substances such as ayahuasca and peyote. When asked if he had to do any hands-on research for getting into character, Cho quipped, "To answer the direct question directly, no I didn't HAVE to..."

Cho then quipped, "I wasn't a great student, but I always did like the extracurricular assignments. I wanted an A+ on this one." He went on to share that there were some aspects of Ulysses required him to do research. "Just, obviously, the dance numbers and having to ride a horse and stuff. So, this one was a particular blast."

Finally, in reference to a comment about Ulysses seeming like an alternative version of Harold, his famed stoner character from the Harold and Kumar franchise, Cho shared that this isn't the first time he's thought of one of his subsequent roles being like Harold. "It's funny... because Harold is the character that I get most recognized for. And, I remember being at the premiere of Star Trek and going, 'Hey, there's Harold on the Star Trek Enterprise. Harold's flying that ship there,'" he said, referring to his role as Sulu in the modern Star Trek films. "And he looks high. He's really high. Like really high." The first seven episodes of The Afterparty Season 2 are now streaming on Apple TV+. Keeping watch PopCulture.com for more cast interviews.