'The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers': The Don't Bothers Argue Evan's Betrayal in Exclusive Clip

✖

The first season of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers is winding down, and the upcoming episode will be very interesting. In an exclusive clip obtained by PopCulture.com, The Don't Bothers argue over Evan's (Brady Noon) loyalty to the team after he was seen practicing with the Ducks. Evan was asked to join the Ducks after he led the Don't Bothers to their first win of the season, but he declined after he realized that Gordon Bombay (Emilio Estevez) was not invited to a gala to celebrate the Ducks.

Despite not taking the offer, the team is still angry at Evan because he didn't tell anyone about it. But with the season winding down, the Don't Bothers will have to get back on the same page quickly to take part in the state tournament. The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers has received strong reviews from critics, earning an 89% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Estevez, who is an executive producer on the series, talked about why he returned to reprise his character from The Mighty Ducks films.

"What's clear as day is that right now, reboots, reigniting old IP is at a fevered pitch," he said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly in March. "The question is, are we at peak nostalgia yet? If we're not, we're pretty close. [Laughs] I was inspired to a certain extent by the idea that if I'm ever going to reboot a character, it's probably now or it will never happen."

He continued: "I drive a lot across the country and my conversations with people on the road generally lean into, 'Why don't we see you onscreen anymore? Why are you spending all your time behind the camera?' And out of those conversations, people have expressed over the years there's two characters that we'd like to see you revisit: Coach Bombay and Billy the Kid. ... So I got to a place where you can't ignore the data, whether it's coming through social media or face to face in my day-to-day, that it felt like now is the time. And I'm not getting any younger. I'm going to be 59 this year, which, even saying that is mind-boggling." The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers is available on Disney+ and stars Estevez and Lauren Graham, who is also a co-executive producer.