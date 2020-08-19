'Mighty Ducks' Disney+ Show Poised to Restart Production

✖

Production for Mighty Ducks was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but now it looks like the cast and crew can get back to work. According to Deadline, the U.S. studios and the British Columbia unions have reached an agreement about testing cast and crew working on shows in Vancouver for the coronavirus. Mighty Ducks, which will air on Disney+, is one of the many shows produced in Vancouver, and this comes after major the Hollywood unions put together and the "Safe Way Forward" proposals, which is list os safety protocols including smaller crews and emphasis on cast safety.

"We take that obligation very seriously and employers know that if need be, we’ll step in if there’s a misunderstanding," an insider said in a statement to CBR.com. Mighty Ducks is based on The Mighty Ducks movie series, which starred Emilio Estevez. Back in February, Estevez confirmed he will star in the Disney+ series.

"Once a Duck, always a Duck!" Estevez said in a statement. "After 25 years, I am delighted to lace up my skates, put on Coach Bombay's jacket and return to play the iconic character for this new chapter in The Mighty Ducks franchise. Likewise, I am thrilled to return to my old stomping grounds with my friends at Disney and Steve Brill, the original creator of the franchise, to join them on their exciting new platform, Disney+."

Estevez will join a new cast that includes Lauren Graham who plays Alex, the team's new coach. Mighty Ducks will also star Brady Noon, Swayam Bhatia, Taegen Burns, Julee Cerda, Bella Higginbotham, Luke Islam, Kiefer O’Reilly, Maxwell Simkins, and De’Jon Watts. The series will be about the Mighty Ducks being a powerhouse team in Minnesota. Evan, played by Noon, has been cut from the team, so he and his mom, played by Graham, create a team of their own.

Production of Mighty Ducks was set to begin in February, and it's unclear how far along the show got in production. The other Disney+ shows that can resume production in Vancouver are A Million Little Things, Mysterious Benedict Society, Big Sky, and Turner & Hooch. One of the bigger shows that got the green light to resume production in Vancouver is The Good Doctor.