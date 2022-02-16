‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Star Kevin Pollak Remembers Bob Saget as ‘One of the Nicest’ Men in Showbusiness (Exclusive)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Kevin Pollak starred in the late Bob Saget‘s last movie, the dark comedy Benjamin. During a discussion with PopCulture.com about the upcoming fourth season of Mrs. Maisel, Pollak took a moment to remember Saget, who died suddenly on Jan. 9. He was 65.

“I loved working with Bob,” Pollak told PopCulture.com, adding that the two had known each other since the early 1980s when they worked the stand-up comedy circuit. Saget also appeared in Misery Loves Comedy, a 2015 documentary Pollak directed. As many of Saget’s other colleagues have said, he was one of the kindest people in showbusiness.

Videos by PopCulture.com

There was “a sense of one of the nicest sweetest, most loving men in any business,” Pollak said of Saget. “But also I instantly regretted how often I yelled at him on the set of his movie, that he didn’t know what the hell he was doing.” The movie Pollak is referring to is Benjamin, a 2018 dark comedy starring Saget as a man whose family includes a teenager (Max Burkholder) struggling with drug addiction. Benjamin is available to stream on Tubi.

Saget died in Florida, just hours after performing his final show in the Jacksonville area. Earlier this week, his family announced the Full House star’s cause of death. “The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma,” Saget’s family said. “They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it, and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved.”

Pollak stars in Mrs. Maisel as Moishe Maisel, the father of Michael Zegen’s Joel Maisel. Ironically, although the show is about the world Pollak began his career in, he doesn’t get to do any stand-up himself. Instead, he has watched in awe as Rachel Brosnahan performs as Midge Maisel. He also praised Luke Kirby for playing Lenny Bruce. “The great joy for me was spending time with Luke Kirby. His work as Lenny Bruce is astonishing,” Pollak said. “And Rachel coming from this dramatic acting background, to be able to realize the authenticity of being on stage that lives, live and die by every nanosecond, based on live audiences.”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 debuts on Prime Video Friday, Feb. 18. Two new episodes will be released each Friday for the rest of the season.