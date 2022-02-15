‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Star Tony Shalhoub Shares Major Update on ‘Monk’ Revival (Exclusive)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Tony Shalhoub might be playing Adrian Monk again sooner than expected. In an interview with PopCutlure.com to talk about the upcoming fourth season of his Prime Video series, Shalhoub said there was a “good chance” of a Monk revival happening. He said there are talks underway to make bring the character back in a movie.

“There is a good chance actually,” Shalhoub said when asked about bringing Monk back. “We’re in discussion now about a movie, a TV movie, of Monk returning, kind of folding in the pandemic story.” Shalhoub later said that he has not seen the script yet, but a Monk revival is “definitely in the planning stages… I can say that.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Monk was created by Andy Breckman and originally aired on USA Network from 2002 to 2009. Shalhoub’s character, Adrian Monk, was a former San Francisco homicide detective who works as a consultant. His extreme case of OCD was a hallmark of the show, which earned Shalhoub three Emmys. In 2019, Shalhoub added an Emmy for Mrs. Maisel to his awards shelf.

Shalhoub has already brought back Monk once. Back in May 2020, he filmed a sketch as Monk for Peacock’s web series The At-Home Variety Show. Jason Gray-Stanford, Ted Levine, and Traylor Howard also appeared as their Monk characters in the sketch. At the end of the clip, Shalhoub broke character to report that he and his wife Brooke struggled with COVID-19 for a “rough few weeks.”

Shalhoub stars as Abe Weissman, the father of Rachel Brosnahan’s Midge Maisel, on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. In Season 4, Abe is breaking into an aspect of showbusiness himself as a theater critic for the Village Voice. The job means taking a massive pay cut, but it could bring father and daughter closer together. “There’s almost a bit of a role reversal that that is in the offing, I think, where she is going to be starting to become the caretaker and the grownup, I guess you could say,” Shalhoub said.

There’s one part of the making of the new show Monk would appreciate. While shooting, the cast and crew followed very strict COVID protocols to keep everyone safe, Shalhoub said. “At one point, we started carrying little tracers in our clothes, in our wardrobe,” he explained. “So they could tell that if anyone ever did test positive, then they would know who intersected with that person at any given moment. It was super high-tech.”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 finally debuts on Prime Video Friday, Feb. 18. Unlike past seasons, Prime Video is only releasing two episodes at a time, with each pair dropping on Fridays.