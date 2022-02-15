‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Star Alex Borstein Teases When She Would Leave ‘Family Guy’ (Exclusive)

Family Guy started its 20th season in September, and Alex Borstein has been there since the beginning as the voice of Lois Griffin. There is no end in sight for the Seth MacFarlane-created show, which has already been renewed for a 21st season. While chatting with PopCulture.com to tease The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4, Borstein said she saw no reason for Family Guy to end as long as the writing continues to be funny.

“It’s insane, right? I was 15 when we started,” Borstein joked about Family Guy when asked if she would ever leave. “Can you believe it?”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Borstein plans to stay on the “ship” that is Family Guy until it is “completely” underwater. “I love those people, I love that character,” she said of the show. “As long as the writers are able to come up with stories that in some way are fresh and interesting. Every time I read a script, I laugh out loud. So, that’s my measure. My barometer is, if I’m still laughing when I receive a script, then it’s still a pleasure to do.”

Family Guy launched on Fox in January 1999 and was originally canceled after just three seasons. However, after strong DVD sales and the show’s syndication on Cartoon Network, Fox revived the show in 2005. Since then, the series has anchored Fox’s Sunday night animation lineup, alongside The Simpsons and Bob’s Burgers. Borstein has provided Lois’ unmistakable voice since the beginning and also voiced the character on the spin-off The Cleveland Show. Borstein also won an Emmy for voicing Lois in 2018.

Outside of Family Guy, Borstein has won acclaim for playing Midge Maisel’s no-nonsense manager Susie Meyerson opposite Rachel Brosnahan. The role earned Borstein Emmys in 2018 and 2019. Although Borstein has made some suggestions for the character, she said Maisel creator Amy Sherman-Palladino is in the driver’s seat in terms of story.

“There are a few times where I text her something crazy and I say, ‘I want to do this,’ just some weird action, or I have some image or physical bit,” Borstein told PopCulture. “Eight times out of 10, she’ll try to make it happen. But in terms of storyline or development, that’s all Amy.”

Audiences will finally see what’s up next for Midge and Susie when The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel returns for Season 4 on Friday, Feb. 18 on Prime Video. Two episodes will be released each Friday afterward. Family Guy airs on Fox Sundays at 9:30 p.m. ET.