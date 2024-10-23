‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Actor Matthew Kresch Accused of ‘Luring’ and ‘Endangering the Welfare of a Child’

A New Jersey actor with credits in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has been arrested on charges related to alleged inappropriate communications with a minor. Matthew Kresch, 31, of Hawthorne, was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and one count of luring, according to local authorities, per Daily Voice.

Hawthorne Police Department, working in conjunction with the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office, determined that Kresch had been messaging and conversing with a 14-year-old girl.

The arrest occurred on October 10, following an investigation that concluded criminal charges were warranted. According to police, the messages were allegedly sent as part of an attempt to lure the minor into having sexual relations. Law enforcement officials stated that “the messages were sexual in nature and deemed a luring attempt,” according to TAPinto Hawthorne.

Kresch, who recently celebrated his birthday on October 13, has appeared in several television and film productions. His acting credits include an uncredited role as a bartender in one episode of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and a starring role in the 2023 horror film Alone Together, which he co-directed with his brother William, Daily Voice reports. He is also credited for a role as Private Henry in the 2024 TV series George: Rise of a Revolutionary.

Alone Together, which recently premiered on streaming services, follows the story of a woman named Nassdja (portrayed by DeAnna S. Wright) who becomes trapped in a toxic relationship with her boyfriend Luke (played by Kresch). The suspense film combines horror, supernatural elements, and psychological thrills, set against the backdrop of a global pandemic, per Penn State Altoona.

The accused graduated from Penn State Altoona in 2016 with a degree in integrative arts and later earned an MFA from the Florida State University/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training. His recent film has been featured at several film festivals, including the Toronto International Film Festival and the Beloit International Film Festival, receiving recognition for Best Supernatural Feature at the Philip K. Dick Film Fest and Best Horror Feature at the Psychedelic Film and Music Festival in New York, according to the school’s website.

On his social media platforms, particularly Instagram, Kresch had been promoting his latest work while describing himself as an actor, stuntman, athlete, model, and director. At the time of reporting, authorities have not disclosed further details about the investigation and pending legal proceedings.