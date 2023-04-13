'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Final Season 'Stuck the Landing,' Cast Teases (Exclusive)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is taking the stage for a final bow as the critically-acclaimed Prime Video series premieres its fifth and final season on Friday, April 14. Ahead of the season premiere, the cast of the Emmy Award-winning comedy starring Rachel Brosnahan opened up to PopCulture.com about the importance of sticking the landing with such a beloved show – a task they say executive producers Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino nailed.

"I think [fans are] going to be very, very happy and feel very gratified," Abe Weissman actor Tony Shalhoub told PopCulture. "And they're also going to be super impressed that somehow miraculously, our showrunners and the creative team outdid themselves in Season 5, which didn't seem possible after the first four seasons. So I think people are going to feel that it's ended in the right way – in a good way, but in a somewhat unexpected way."

"The great wish every year is that [Amy and Dan are] surprising..." added Kevin Pollak, who portrays Moishe Maisel. "That surprise element continues all the way through the fifth season, and I was thrilled about that. I'm thrilled about the way that they 'stuck the landing.'" He continued that the eventual season finale should strike longtime fans of the show as both "wildly entertaining" and also "satisfying." Added Gordon Ford actor Reid Scott, "[Fans are] going to be very, very pleased, very, very pleased."

Caroline Aaron, who plays Moishe's wife, Shirley Maisel, agreed the final episode of a fan favorite series is a "very tough nut to crack," referencing polarizing series finales like those of The Sopranos, M*A*S*H and Dallas. "It's a big deal – the last episode of beloved series – and I think it's a very tough challenge for the writers. And I think they did a great job."

While Marin Hinkle, who plays Rose Weissman, didn't want to give too much away about how the series wraps, she did tell PopCulture that she'd received glowing feedback as to the "grounded" ending Mrs. Maisel gets. "It isn't just something that's tied up ... [like] this is a pretty picture in the end. It isn't like that," she teased. "It has a quality of like, 'And we go on,' and this is something that touches you in a very truthful, complicated way. So I do love that they did that with the show." The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 5 premieres Friday, April 14 on Prime Video.