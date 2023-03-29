Everything Coming to Prime Video in April 2023
With April quickly approaching, Amazon Prime Video is getting ready to mark the new month with a lineup of new titles for streaming! Throughout the next several weeks, the streaming service is set to roll out a list of new additions to its content catalogue, with Prime Video's complete April 2023 content list totaling nearly 100 series and films.
Next month will be a big one for the streamer, which is set to debut the fifth and final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Set in the 1950s and '60s, the hit series centers around Miriam "Midge" Maisel, who discovers that she has a talent for stand-up comedy after her husband leaves her. Prime Video will also debut the all-new Amazon Original series Citadel. From the Russo Brothers, the global spy series stars Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra and Stanley Tucci. Other highlights include the films American Gigolo, Liar Liar, and The Longest Yard, among many others.
Amazon's streaming content is available as a bonus to an Amazon Prime subscription, including free two-day shipping and same-day delivery in some area codes. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. Subscribers also get access to Prime Music and Prime Reading. Amazon Prime costs $139 for an annual subscription or $14.99 monthly. You can also get just Prime Video for $8.99 a month. Scroll on to look at what's coming to Prime Video in April.
April 1
American Gigolo (1980)
At the Gate of the Ghost (2013)
Bend It Like Beckham (2003)
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 (2013)
Couples Retreat (2009)
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2001)
Death Wish 2 (1982)
Death Wish 3 (1985)
Death Wish 4: The Crackdown (1987)
Dirty Pretty Things (2003)
Face/Off (1997)
Fast Times At Ridgemont High (1982)
Fighting with My Family (2019)
Forrest Gump (1994)
Jesse Stone: Benefit of the Doubt (2012)
Jesse Stone: Innocents Lost (2011)
Jesse Stone: Lost in Paradise (2015)
Jesse Stone: No Remorse (2010)
Jesse Stone: Thin Ice (2009)
Jet Li's Fearless (2006)
Jigsaw (2017)
Jumping the Broom (2011)
Keeping the Faith (2000)
Liar Liar (1997)
Life of Pi (2012)
Lifeguard (1976)
Mary and The Witch's Flower (2017)
Max Payne (2008)
McLintock (1963)
Moonlight and Valentino (1995)
Morning Glory (2010)
My Cousin Vinny (1992)
Ong Bak (2005)
Philomena (2013)
Racing with the Moon (1984)
Ray (2004)
School Ties (1992)
Shanghai Knights (2003)
Shanghai Noon (2000)
Shrek Forever After (2010)
Small Soldiers (1998)
Soul Surfer (2011)
Speed (1994)
Staying Alive (1983)
Tales From the Darkside: The Movie (1990)
Terminator Genisys (2015)
The Aviator (2004)
The Big Lebowski (1998)
The Breakfast Club (1985)
The Descendants (2011)
The Joy Luck Club (1993)
The Longest Yard (1974)
The Mechanic (2011)
The Medallion (2003)
The Sisters Brothers (2018)
The Two Faces of January (2014)
The Young Messiah (2016)
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (2012)
Titanic (1997)
To the Wonder (2012)
Top Gun (1986)
Vanilla Sky (2001)
We're No Angels (1989)
Whiplash (2014)
Young Sherlock Holmes (1985)
April 4 - April 7
April 4
Redefined: J.R. Smith (2023)
Bros (2022)
April 6
Lizzy Hoo: Hoo Cares!? (2023)
April 7
On a Wing and a Prayer (2023)
Gangs of Lagos (2023)
April 11 - April 14
April 11
Ticket to Paradise (2022)
April 12
Alter Ego (2022)
Big Bad Wolves (2014)
Herbie Hancock: Possibilities (2006)
Kill Me Three Times (2015)
Life Itself (2014)
The Quest of Alain Ducasse (2018)
Whose Streets? (2017)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Season 5)
April14
Greek Salad (2023)
April 19 - April 25
April 19
Bigger, Stronger, Faster (2008)
Chai Lai Angels: Dangerous Flowers (2006)
Demon Warriors (2007)
Happy Happy (2011)
I Melt With You (2011)
Magic Trip (2011)
Playback (2012)
Vanishing on 7th Street (2010)
April 21
Dead Ringers (2023)
Judy Blume Forever (2023)
April 26 - April 28
April 26
Crazy Love (2007)
Syrup (2013)
April 28
Citadel (2023)