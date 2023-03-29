Everything Coming to Prime Video in April 2023

With April quickly approaching, Amazon Prime Video is getting ready to mark the new month with a lineup of new titles for streaming! Throughout the next several weeks, the streaming service is set to roll out a list of new additions to its content catalogue, with Prime Video's complete April 2023 content list totaling nearly 100 series and films.

Next month will be a big one for the streamer, which is set to debut the fifth and final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Set in the 1950s and '60s, the hit series centers around Miriam "Midge" Maisel, who discovers that she has a talent for stand-up comedy after her husband leaves her. Prime Video will also debut the all-new Amazon Original series Citadel. From the Russo Brothers, the global spy series stars Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra and Stanley Tucci. Other highlights include the films American Gigolo, Liar Liar, and The Longest Yard, among many others.

