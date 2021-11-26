Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Hold Hands During Date in New Photo

Kim Kardashian West is going full speed ahead with her relationship with SNL The SKIMS founder and the comedian have had a PDA-filled relationship for fans, they have been lined until at least Kardashian’s SNL performance in October. The couple recently held hands as they stepped out in Santa Monica, California for dinner at Giorgio Baldi, an Italian restaurant.

For their date night, the 41-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star fonned Black from head-to-toe. She wore an open leather skirt with leggings, a turtleneck, leather gloves, sunglasses, and a baseball cap. Davidson, 28, wore jeans, a green T-shirt, an acid-wash bomber jacket, and a baseball cap. Post dinner, they made their way to walk hand-in-hand.

Videos by PopCulture.com

This comes amid Ye, formerly Kanye West’s, public plea regarding his marriage to Kim. According to Kanye, God will salvage whatever is left for his union to the KKW Beauty founder.

“The narrative God wants is to see that we can be redeemed in all these relationships,” he began at a recent event to cater to the homeless. Buzz Feed reports that Ye found it appropriate to speak about his marriage.

“We’ve made mistakes. I’ve made mistakes,” he continued. I’ve publicly done things that were not acceptable as a husband,” Ye has faced backlash for comments he made about his marriage. Amid one of his reported breakdowns as a result of his bipolar disorder, Ye revealed that Kardashian considered aborting their first child.

Recently, he spoke of his belief that Kardashian has people in her ear pushing her to divorce her. He also feels that there are people in her inner circle who are counting on her to fail in her attempt to be a lawyer.

“I have to be next to my children as much as possible,” he explained, per Us Weekly. “So when I’m out [of] the house, I’ve got a house right next to the house. I’m doing everything to be right next to the situation.” The two share four children together: North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. “I have to be next to my children as much as possible,” he explained. “So when I’m out [of] the house, I’ve got a house right next to the house. I’m doing everything to be right next to the situation,” he added. Kardashian has yet to respond publicly.