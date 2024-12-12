‘The Jamie Foxx Show’ Is Currently Streaming on 2 Major Services

Fans of The Jamie Foxx Show have two chances to watch the series. The ‘90s WB sitcom is streaming on both Netflix and Max, with all five seasons available. It’s not so surprising that it’s streaming on Warner Bros. streamer Max, as the series’ studio was Warner Bros. Television. Meanwhile, Netflix has been getting a lot of classic sitcoms as of late, but a lot of them are only briefly, lasting barely a couple of years. Whether this will be the case for The Jamie Foxx Show is unknown, but as of now, there doesn’t seem to be an expiration date.

Additionally, Netflix is also the home to several of Foxx’s titles, including numerous originals, such as Day Shift, Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!, and Project Power, among others. The Jamie Foxx Show is one of many shows streaming on more than one platform, likely because of deals or rights contracts. Those who have premium subscriptions for YouTube, Hulu, Prime, and YouTube TV will also be able to watch the show.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It was announced in February that The Jamie Foxx Show would be coming to Netflix the following month. All five seasons were already streaming on Max at the time, having joined HBO Max in 2021. Additionally, the sitcom has been running in syndication for the last several years on numerous networks, including The CW, VH1, and MTV2.

Also starring Garcelle Beauvais, Christopher B. Duncan, Ellia English, Garrett Morris, and Andy Berman, The Jamie Foxx Show ran from 1996 to 2001 on The WB. It centered on an aspiring actor and talented performer who moves to Hollywood with dreams of stardom and to work at his aunt and uncle’s hotel. Despite the show not being a major success, it helped launch Foxx’s acting career and relaunched Morris’.

With The Jamie Foxx Show streaming on both Max and Netflix, fans old and new will be able to watch it as much as they want. Even though the show aired years ago, it still remains a favorite among many. There are also plenty of other classic sitcoms streaming on both platforms, and many of Jamie Foxx’s projects. There is enough for everyone to go around, but The Jamie Foxx Show might just be next on the list whether you’ve seen it or not.