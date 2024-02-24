'The Jamie Foxx Show' Is Finally Coming to Netflix

The Jamie Foxx Show is coming to Netflix. The WB sitcom ran for five seasons and 100 episodes and centered on Jamie Foxx's Jamie King, who is an aspiring musician from Texas who moves to Los Angeles to pursue a career in entertainment. He works at his family's hotel, owned by his aunt and uncle. Alongside Foxx, Garcelle Beauvais, Christopher B. Duncan, Ellia English, and Garrett Morris also star in the series.

With the many titles coming to Netflix in March 2024, The Jamie Foxx Show will be kicking off the month by dropping on Mar. 1. There is no better way to start the month than with a beloved sitcom starring a beloved actor. It's unknown how long the series will be on Netflix for, but since it is just coming to Netflix, it will probably stay there for at least a little while.

During its run, The Jamie Foxx Show was not exactly a major ratings success. However, it did help the cast with their careers, which is a lot better than doing nothing. The sitcom has also been running in syndication throughout the last several years, including on BET, The CW, VH1, and MTV2. The Jamie Foxx Show dropped all five seasons on HBO Max in 2021 and has since been the only place to watch the WB sitcom. That is, until it drops on Netflix on Mar. 1. There's no indication that it will be leaving Max any time soon, so fans will have two options to watch The Jamie Foxx Show.

The Jamie Foxx Show is one of many titles on Netflix next month. Others include all six seasons of The Resident, The Amazing Spider-Man 1 and 2, the first two seasons of Girls5eva along with the new third season of the musical series, the highly-anticipated third season of Young Royals, the first five seasons of Roseanne spinoff The Conners, and many, many more.

It won't be long until The Jamie Foxx Show comes to Netflix. At least those with a Max subscription are able to watch it in the meantime. Soon, it will be available for many more fans and will more than likely be introduced to a whole new generation. Be sure to watch The Jamie Foxx Show when it comes to Netflix on Friday, Mar. 1.