Jamie Foxx Has 2 Movies (and 1 Show) Streaming on Netflix Right Now
Jamie Foxx's career started in 1989 when he broke into the stand-up world. Even his stage name is a tribute to the profession, as the actor born Eric Marlon Bishop chose the last name Foxx in honor of the trailblazing comic Redd Foxx. Several of his films are available on Netflix and other streaming platforms.
Foxx, 55, has been in the news lately after suffering an undisclosed medical complication in April. He was hospitalized while working on the upcoming Netflix movie Back in Action with his Annie co-star Cameron Diaz. Since Foxx's family kept his condition private, speculation about his condition ran wild for weeks. On May 12, his daughter, Corinne Foxx, assured fans he is doing well. Foxx is doing so well that Fox ordered a new game show hosted by Foxx and Corinne, titled We Are Family.
"Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating," Corinne shared on her Instagram Story. "In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone's prayers and support!" TMZ also published photos of Foxx's family visiting him at a Chicago rehabilitation center on Monday.
Since Foxx is doing better, here is a look at his movies and shows on Netflix, as well as two important upcoming projects. We've also provided a quick guide to other Foxx movies available on streaming platforms.
Project Power (2020)
Project Power is Foxx's first movie for Netflix. The film was written by Mattson Tomlin and directed by Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman, the same team behind Catfish. In Project Power, Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Dominique Fishback try to stop the sale of a pill that gives people superpowers for five minutes.
Day Shift (2022)
Foxx's second movie for Netflix was Day Shift, directed by J.J. Perry. In this movie, Foxx plays a pool cleaner who is really a vampire hunter. Dave Franco, Snoop Dogg, Meagan Good, and Natasha Liu Bordizzo also star. Tyler Tice is credited with the story and wrote the screenplay with Shay Hatten.
Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! (2021)
Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! is a short-lived sitcom Foxx created with Jim Patterson. He plays a single father who inherited his mother's cosmetic company. David Alan Grier co-starred as his father, while Kyla-Drew played Foxx's teenage daughter. Only eight episodes were produced before Netflix canceled the series.
Back in Action
Back in Action (not Looney Tunes: Back in Action) is the movie Foxx was making at the time of his medical emergency. The plot for the project is unknown, but it was directed by Seth Gordon, who wrote the script with Brendan O'Brien. This is Cameron Diaz's first movie since 2014's Annie, which also starred Foxx. While Foxx was hospitalized, body doubles were used to finish the project. Netflix has not set a release date yet.
They Cloned Tyrone
They Cloned Tyrone will hit Netflix on July 21, a month after it is seen at the 2023 American Black Film Festival in Miami Beach. The movie was directed by Juel Taylor and written by Taylor and Tony Rettenmaier. John Boyega and Teyonah Parris join Foxx to get to the bottom of a government conspiracy. Kiefer Sutherland also has a mysterious role. Foxx co-produced the movie.
Foxx on other streaming platforms
Netflix is not the only place where you can find some of Foxx's movies. Here is what is out there, as of this writing:
Peacock
Shade (2003)
HBO Max
Law Abiding Citizen (2009)
The Soloist (2009)
Miami Vice (2006)
Rio 2 (2014)
Horrible Bosses 2 (2014)
The Jamie Foxx Show (1996-2001)
Hulu
Breakin' All the Rules (2004)
Beat Shazam (2017- )
Paramount+
Django Unchained (2012)
Disney+
Soul (2020)
Rio (2011)