Jamie Foxx Has 2 Movies (and 1 Show) Streaming on Netflix Right Now

Jamie Foxx's career started in 1989 when he broke into the stand-up world. Even his stage name is a tribute to the profession, as the actor born Eric Marlon Bishop chose the last name Foxx in honor of the trailblazing comic Redd Foxx. Several of his films are available on Netflix and other streaming platforms.

Foxx, 55, has been in the news lately after suffering an undisclosed medical complication in April. He was hospitalized while working on the upcoming Netflix movie Back in Action with his Annie co-star Cameron Diaz. Since Foxx's family kept his condition private, speculation about his condition ran wild for weeks. On May 12, his daughter, Corinne Foxx, assured fans he is doing well. Foxx is doing so well that Fox ordered a new game show hosted by Foxx and Corinne, titled We Are Family.

"Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating," Corinne shared on her Instagram Story. "In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone's prayers and support!" TMZ also published photos of Foxx's family visiting him at a Chicago rehabilitation center on Monday.

Since Foxx is doing better, here is a look at his movies and shows on Netflix, as well as two important upcoming projects. We've also provided a quick guide to other Foxx movies available on streaming platforms.