‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 4 Trailer Hints Key Character May Be Pregnant

Hulu on Tuesday released the first full-length trailer for The Handmaid's Tale Season 4, labeling June (Elizabeth Moss) "public enemy No. 1 in Gilead." While all eyes may have been on Moss and the journey she and the other Handmaid's set off on amid the rebellion sparked in Season 3, a brief moment in the trailer seems to hint that one key character could be pregnant.

The two minute-plus-long trailer kicks off with June being asked, "if you were returned to Gilead, would you be subject to danger of torture or risk to your life or a risk of cruel and unusual treatment or punishment?" before jumping into scenes of the rebellion, June's journey, and reunions. In one brief clip, at the 1:42 mark, that could easily be overlooked, Commander Fred Waterford opens an envelope that contains what appears to be an ultrasound photo, a shocked expression on his face as he says in a voiceover, "everything has changed. The world is tilted on its axis." While no further details were given about the ultrasound photo, one could assume his wife, Serena Joy Waterford, could be pregnant.

Freedom is just the beginning. The #HandmaidsTale returns for Season 4 on April 28, only on @hulu. pic.twitter.com/oKFiRWSo6q — The Handmaid's Tale (@HandmaidsOnHulu) March 30, 2021

The brief moment came amid surmounting fan speculation that Serena could be expecting. The theory first sparked after one fan of the series re-watched Season 3, Episode 11, "Liars," which included imagery that they and many others believe hints at Serena, who has always wished to be a mother, is pregnant. Serving as one of the final episodes of Season 3, "Liars" in part documents the Waterford's efforts to be reunited with Nichole, the biological daughter of June Osbourne and Nick Blaine. Contacted by Mark Tuello about Nichole, Fred and Serena begin a journey to the border, but before they are inevitably arrested for war crimes, the episode showed them lying in separate beds. The redditor believes that it is possible they slept together, resulting in Serena becoming pregnant, writing, "Note the womb imagery with the lamp in the middle."

Whether Serena is pregnant or not is a question that will have to be answered in Season 4. The upcoming season, per Hulu, finds June striking back against Gilead "as a fierce rebel leader, but the risks she takes bring unexpected and dangerous new challenges. Her quest for justice and revenge threatens to consume her and destroy her most cherished relationships." The 10-episode Season 4 is set to debut on Hulu on Wednesday, April 28. You can sign up for a Hulu subscription by clicking here.

