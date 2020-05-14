'The Good Fight' Renewed for Season 5 at CBS All Access

CBS All Access has renewed The Good Fight for Season 5, ahead of the show's Season 4 finale. According to TV Line, the current season of the hit legal drama will be shortened by three episodes, due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, fans can rest assured that Season 5 is on the way.

In a statement, series creators Robert and Michelle King addressed the shortened fourth season, saying, "It’s been weird to not be able to finish the fourth season. It left the story in even more absurd a place than usual. So we’re thrilled that CBS All Access wants to bring The Good Fight back for an additional season, and we know what story we’re planning to tell. It’s like getting the answers to the SAT ahead of time."

CBS All Access Executive Vice President Julie McNamara also commented on the unusual situation, explaining, "While we all had hoped to provide audiences with a 10-episode fourth season, we, among many others, have had to adapt due to the pandemic. Although it’s a shortened season, the incredible cast and crew, helmed by the incomparable Robert and Michelle King, have produced a phenomenal seven episodes."

Currently, The Good Fight stars Christine Baranski, Michael Sheen, Cush Jumbo, Delroy Lindo, Sarah Steele, Nyambi Nyambi, Michael Boatman, and Audra McDonald. Notably, in 2019, it was announced that original Good Fight cast member Rose Leslie — who played Maia Rindell — would no longer be with the show. She follows other founding cast members who've exited: Justin Bartha and Erica Tazel. In 2018, Leslie opened up about her Good Fight role, and how "different" it was from her role as Ygritte on Game of Thrones.

"Well, I think they're two very, very different characters," she explained to E! News. "The physique that one has to adopt in high heel shoes — automatically your shoulders are kind of pushed back because you're trying to walk in them and your core strength is being used. I think that that informs the kind of body language on screen, and I think that as a formidable character it's going to be hard to counteract that if you're going to be, I don't know, wrapped up in furs and running over a hill. I find both of them formidable in their own unique ways."

"With Maia, there's a sharpness to the world of The Good Fight and the beautiful outfits we get to wear absolutely inform the kind of determination we have, kind of episodically speaking with all six court cases that we find ourselves in," the actress went on to say. "So I think the shoes, the clothes and the hairstyles and the kind of badass outfits that we get to wear definitely help getting across as a formidable presence."