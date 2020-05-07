CBS All Access Expands Streaming Library With New Shows, Hundreds of Titles for Summer 2020

The CBS All Access streaming library is getting a little bigger just in time for summer 2020. On Thursday, the streaming service announced that it would be adding more than 100 movies from Paramount Pictures, including the likes of The Godfather and some installments in the Star Trek franchise. The announcement was made by ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish during the company's quarterly earnings call, according to Deadline.

Make every night a movie night. 🎞️🎬🎥 100+ NEW titles from @ParamountPics, including 'The Godfather' trilogy, are now streaming on #CBSAllAccess. Try 1 month FREE! https://t.co/Vq2EuNUm5d pic.twitter.com/CYOfmfE2SY — CBS All Access (@CBSAllAccess) May 7, 2020

Among the titles, more than 100 of which were added to the streaming library Thursday, are Oscar-winning films such as The Godfather, Terms of Ednearment, and An Inconvenient Truth. Classics like Star Trek: First Contact, Patriot Games, and What's Eating Gilbert Grape will also be available for streaming. CBS All Access confirmed that other titles headed to the platform include Airplane!, The Hours, The First Wives Club, Pretty in Pink, and To Catch a Thief, along with additional films in the Star Trek franchise. Those titles will expand on the existing library of content, which includes Star Trek: Picard, The Good Fight, and The Twilight Zone reboot, among many others.

"Expanding CBS All Access' library of films with these iconic titles from Paramount Pictures is just one of the many ways we're integrating the phenomenal catalog of IP available to us within the ViacomCBS family," All Access programming chief Julie McNamara said in a press release. "The service is on a growth trajectory with two record-breaking months in March and April, and we look forward to bringing even more premium content and value to our subscribers in the coming months."

Variety reports that Backish promised "major changes coming this summer as we track toward the rebrand and relaunch of a transformed product." Some of those changes for the rebrand include plans to launch a "broad pay streaming product" in multiple international markets over the next year. The streamer will also be adding more current and library shows from ViacomCBS cable brands Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, BET, Smithsonian, and MTV.

A subscription to CBS All Access' ad-supported plan costs $5.99 per month. The ad-free subsection has a price tag of $9.99 per month. Both subscription plans are available with a 15 percent discount for those who pay for a year-long subscription, bringing the totals to $59.99 per year and $99.99 per year. Would-be-subscribers are also able to enjoy a month of CBS All Access streaming for free.