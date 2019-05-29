‘The Good Fight’ Season 1 Coming to CBS This Summer

The Good Fight will be getting a chance to shine this summer on CBS.

The first season of the CBS All Access critically-acclaimed spinoff of The Good Wife will air for the first time on the broadcast network starting Sunday, June 16, as the company hopes to introduce the show to new audiences.

The series follows Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski), of The Good Wife fame bringing her expertise to a new firm after her plans for retirement unexpectedly unravel. The show debuted as the streaming platform’s first original series back in 2017.

“For three seasons, The Good Fight has been a big success for CBS All Access,” Kelly Kahl, President, Entertainment for CBS, said in a statement. “We’re excited to provide our network audience the opportunity to catch up with characters they first fell in love with on The Good Wife, as well as introduce new viewers to this outstanding, critically acclaimed drama.”

The show will begin with episodes one and two premiering on June 16, followed by episodes three and four June 23. After that, episodes will air once a week on Sundays, airing at 10 p.m. after the premiere of Instinct. The first four episodes are set to air in time to be considered for Emmy nominations.

The series will be edited for broadcast television, but fans can enjoy the original version of the first season — as well as the complete second and third seasons of the legal drama — on CBS All Access.

“The Good Fight was the first original series to launch on CBS All Access and continues to be a major driver for our service as it heads into its upcoming fourth season,” Julie McNamara, Executive Vice President, Original Content, CBS All Access said in a statement. “With the Network’s special summer broadcast of The Good Fight‘s first season, we look forward to not only introducing the series to new audiences, but also creating further awareness for CBS All Access where viewers can continue to binge the second and third seasons of this exceptional series.”

Along with Baranski, Cush Jumbo and Sarah Steele reprise their roles from the original series. The show also introduces new characters played by Game of Thrones star Rose Leslie, Delroy Lindo and others. Audra McDonald (Private Practice) joined the in Season 2.

All current episodes of The Good Fight are currently available to stream on CBS All Access. The series has been nominated to a variety of awards since it premiered, including two Prime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Main Title Theme Music and Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics.

CBS All Access previously aired the series premiere of its series Star Trek: Discovery on CBS back in September 2017.