Stephen King TV Series ‘The Stand’ Coming to CBS All Access

CBS All Access has ordered a series adaptation of Stephen King‘s novel The Stand.

CBS’ streaming platform just picked up another huge intellectual property with one of King’s most beloved novels. All Access announced on Wednesday that it will air a limited series based on The Stand, King’s 1978 post-apocalyptic novel detailing plague, societal collapse and the war between good and evil.

The series will be comprised of 10 episodes. It will be written for screen and executive produced by Josh Boone, known for directing The Fault in Our Stars and writing The New Mutants. Boone is also working on an adaptation of King’s novel The Talisman, according to his IMDb page.

“I read The Stand under my bed when I was 12 and my Baptist parents burned it in our fireplace upon discovery,” Boone told CBS. “Incensed, I stole my Dad’s Fed-Ex account number and mailed King a letter professing my love for his work. Several weeks later, I came home to find a box had arrived from Maine and inside were several books, each inscribed with a beautiful note from God himself, who encouraged me in my writing and thanked me for being a fan.”

“I’m excited and so very pleased that The Stand is going to have a new life on this exciting new platform,” King said. “The people involved are men and women who know exactly what they’re doing; the scripts are dynamite. The result bids to be something memorable and thrilling. I believe it will take viewers away to a world they hope will never happen.”

Boone will be joined by King and his son, Owen King as producers, along with Knate Lee, Jill Killington and Ben Cavell. Cavell is known for writing on CBS’ Seal Team, as well as Homeland, Justified and other shows.

The Stand follows the lives of disparate survivors when a flu-like plague developed for chemical warfare wipes out 99.4 percent of the human population. As society falls, survivors are drawn to Mother Abigail, a 108-year-old prophet. Meanwhile, a man named Randall Flagg rises as the embodiment of evil, working to steer the world even further toward chaos.

The Stand was adapted for TV back in 1994. A four part mini-series aired on ABC at the time, with a teleplay written by King himself. It starred Molly Ringwald, Rob Lowe and other familiar names. Years later, the timeless story is making a comeback. It has reportedly been in development for quite some time.

The Stand is the latest addition to CBS All Access’ ambitious slate of originals, which attempts to draw fans into the subscription service. Star Trek: Discovery, The Good Fight and Strange Angel are already at home there, and soon fans of The Twilight Zone and The Stand will have to sign up as well.

So far there are no details on when The Stand might begin to air.