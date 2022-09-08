'The Good Fight' Creators Michelle and Robert King Talk the 'Violence' of the Final Season (Exclusive)





The Good Fight creators Michelle and Robert King are bidding farewell to the lawyers of Reddick & Associates as the sixth and final season of Paramount+'s legal drama kicks off with a bang – quite literally — on Thursday, Sept. 8. As Diane (Christine Baranski) struggles with a feeling of déjà vu, The Good Fight's final season captures the unease and violence of an impending civil war, the married showrunners told PopCulture.com.

"I think we always knew this year was going to be about ... the sense that there's a coming civil war, just because it seems to be in the news, even with the search of Mar-a-Lago," Robert explained. "There's a lot of fighting about whether the enemies are the FBI, the CIA, the government. There is this split, and we thought, 'How interesting or how fascinating to do a show about people still trying to do their jobs as the world seems to be crumbling around them.'"

The Good Fight rarely deals with violence "right in your face," but the Kings decided to switch things up for the final season. "This year there's much more violence because we want to see how that would work with our characters," Robert revealed. Looking back on the series as a whole, Robert said Season 6 is "very different" than the previous season, "because each season wanted to be another chapter in a book that was very different in scope and in feel, in tone." He continued, "And I think the tone this year is still comic but has a little bit more action in it if that makes sense."

Michelle noted that she's most proud throughout the series of being able to take a hard look at everything going on in the world, "and as much frustration or fear or despair that the writers might feel about it, we still manage to make it funny." It will be a "bittersweet" experience ending The Good Fight and saying goodbye to the characters they've grown to love, but Michelle said that "having the opportunity to honor them [in the final season] is something that's been worthwhile." She hinted, "I feel good about the way the plane was landed." The Good Fight Season 6 premieres Thursday, Sept. 8 on Paramount+, with new episodes dropping weekly.