'The Good Fight' Season 6 Fate Revealed by Paramount+

Diane Lockhart will live to fight another day. On Tuesday, Paramount+ confirmed that The Good Fight has been renewed for Season 6. President of original scripted series, Nicole Clemens issued a statement on the good news.

"The Good Fight's provocative, whip-smart, and the no-holds-barred world remains as relevant as ever, continuing to entice new audiences as one of Paramount+'s top-performing original series and acquisition drivers," Clemens said. "We are thrilled to continue The Good Fight's enduring legacy with a sixth season and can't wait to see what the brilliant minds behind the series, Robert and Michelle King, tackle next."

The Good Fight was one of the first major original series on CBS All Access -- the streaming service that went on to become Paramount+. It is a spinoff of and a sequel to The Good Wife, which originally aired on CBS. As in the network version, Christine Baranski plays Diane Lockhart, a powerful attorney fighting for her reputation as well as for justice.

The Good Fight Season 5 finds Diane wondering whether or not she should be running a historically Black law firm with Liz (Audra McDonald). The firm has lost two of its top lawyers, but the optics are difficult to parse. The current stars of the show also include Sarah Steele, Mandy Patinkin, Michael Boatman, Nyambi Nyambi, Zach Grenier and Charmaine Bingwa. Past stars have included Rose Leslie and Cush Jumbo, who just left in the midst of Season 5.

Jumbo reflected on her departure from the series in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. Her farewell was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, so it didn't go as originally planned, but Jumbo said that the original script "wasn't that dissimilar from what we ended up with. It just wasn't in London. Some of the places we shot my last scenes in London were outside of places where I had worked as a waitress when I was first learning to act. So it was very emotional for me to get to bring Lucca to where I'm from and also to wrap up that character, working in the same spaces where I had struggled for a long time to get work as an actor, which was very cool for me."

"I learned so much about myself and it was really emotional to leave, but I wanted to do the character justice," Jumbo went on. "Once you start to feel like you've gone where you can go, I never wanted to slug a dead horse with her. I wanted her to finish on a high end and be what she is, which is what she was. And it felt like the right time to go. But I'm so happy that we got to wrap her up because it was very much like a breakup that never happened. We know it's over, but he still has to give me my box of stuff. I've got my stuff back, we've broken up. It's OK. I hope he's very happy. It's all going to be fine. So yeah, it was crazy, but it all has mapped out as it was meant to, I think."

New episodes of The Good Fight premiere on Thursday nights on Paramount+. New users can get a free trial to the streaming service here. Stay tuned for updates on when Season 6 will go into production and when it will air.



Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by ViacomCBS Streaming, a division of ViacomCBS.