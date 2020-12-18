'The Flight Attendant' Renewed for Season 2 at HBO Max

✖

The Flight Attendant, starring former Big Bang Theory actress Kaley Cuoco, has been renewed for Season 2 at HBO Max. The dramady-mystery series recently aired its Season 1 finale, which left potential for Cuoco's character, Cassie Bowden, to encounter more adventures. In addition to Cuoco, the show also stars, Griffin Matthews and Rosie Perez.

"There’s a lot of potential to have fun with that thread of Cassie and Shane, but we’re just in the very beginning of discussions of what that could be," said Flight Attendant Executive Producer Steve Yockey, during TVLine’s post mortem Q&A. "Everybody’s blown away with how well the series has been received… so I think that a second adventure would look something like if there were a whole new book, another Cassie Bowden: Flight Attendant adventure. What new trouble can she kind of stumble into, like a male Hitchcock protagonist? How can she get caught up in something that’s bigger than herself?"

Are you sitting down for this? The FINALE of #TheFlightAttendant is now streaming. pic.twitter.com/wIDgzLel80 — The Flight Attendant on HBO Max (@FlightAttendant) December 17, 2020

Cuoco is probably most well known for playing Penny on The Big Bang Theory, one of the biggest sitcoms of all-time. The Flight Attendant. is arguably a turn in a new direction for the actress, as while it features a lot of humor, it is also much more mature in nature. Recently, Cuoco sat down for an interview with actor David Spade — who she co-stared with in 8 Simple Rules... — for Interview magazine, and she explained what drew her toward the new project.

"I was flipping through Amazon one afternoon, and I saw a sentence for this book, The Flight Attendant," she recalled. "On the cover was a blonde who kind of looked like me, and the plot was something like 'fun-loving, drunk flight attendant wakes up next to a dead body and doesn’t know what to do next and flees.'" Cuoco continued, "So I called my team and I said, 'You guys, I just read the most amazing book,' even though I did not read it. I said, 'Can we maybe check the rights to this?' And they said, 'Okay, so you read it and this is a book you want?' I’m like, 'Oh, yeah.' I had still not read it. I just had a feeling. Six months later, I had the rights." Finally, the actress revealed, "By then I had read it, and Warner Bros. partnered me with Greg Berlanti’s company, which is the best thing that ever happened to me. They made it fly, as they say."