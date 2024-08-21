'The Drew Carey Show' Is Finally Available on Streaming

The Drew Carey Show is finally streaming. Before taking over for Bob Barker on The Price is Right, Drew Carey headlined his own sitcom on ABC for nine seasons and nearly 250 episodes. Also serving as a co-creator with Bruce Helford, Carey starred as a fictionalized version of himself, a self-proclaimed "everyman." Diedrich Bader, Christa Miller, Ryan Stiles, Kathy Kinney, Craig Ferguson, John Carroll Lynch, and Cynthia Watros also starred throughout the show's run. Now, almost 20 years after the series ended, it's landed a streaming home.

According to TVLine, The Drew Carey Show is streaming in full on the ad-supported streamer Plex, making it the first time that the ABC sitcom has been available online. News comes just two months after Carey told TV Insider that the series was not in syndication "because of music rights and stuff. We're going to try to change that around and get it back out there…. It's pretty funny, and a lot of it's kind of timeless. It was weird, [too]. [The cast and creators] were all Mad Magazine fans and stuff, so we weren't afraid to go bananas."

The Drew Carey Show is one of thousands of titles streaming for free on Plex. From new shows to classic favorites, Plex is not only a place to watch plenty of shows and movies, but it can also be used to keep track of favorites and where to watch them if not available on Plex. Luckily, The Drew Carey Show is available to stream on the platform, among other classics such as According to Jim, Ellen, George Lopez, Married… with Children, Everybody Loves Raymond, Mad About You, and more.

Thanks to streaming, fans old and new are able to discover and rediscover favorites, and it's very likely The Drew Carey Show will be added to many viewers' watchlists. The series is available now on Plex, with all nine seasons ready to be streamed. It's possible that if the show manages to come back around and have a Suits-like resurgence, perhaps it can be the latest sitcom to get rebooted. Drew Carey himself is quite busy, as is the rest of the cast, but you never know what could happen. Stranger things have certainly gone down.