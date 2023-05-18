'The Crown' Season 6 : When It's Coming Out

Netflix once shunned advertisers, but now that it has an ad-supported tier, the streamer held its first upfront presentation for ad buyers in New York City on Thursday. During the event, Netflix confirmed that The Crown Season 6 will air during the fall, but declined to be more specific. All five previous seasons were released in the month of November.

Season 6 will be the final year for Peter Morgan's epic dramatization of the lives of the House of Windsor members. The series began before Queen Elizabeth II's coronation and will end in the early 2000s as Prince William and Kate Middleton fall in love. Imelda Staunton is returning as Queen Elizabeth II, alongside Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip and Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret.

(Photo: Justin Downing/Netflix)

Dominic West will return as Prince Charles. Olivia Williams stars as Camilla Parker Bowles and Elizabeth Debicki will be back as Princess Diana. Newcomers Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy play Prince William and Kate, respectively. Luther Ford plays Prince Harry.

This is poised to be the most controversial season of The Crown yet, as it covers events still fresh in the minds of millions of people. Viewers will be eager to see how Morgan and his team handle the death of Princess Diana in 1997. Back in March, The Daily Mail published photos of a totaled car allegedly being used to recreate the crash, but Morgan has insisted the crash was not filmed. Netflix also said the moment of the impact will not be shown.

During an episode of The Crown: The Official Podcast, Morgan promised a "riveting" season thanks to William, Harry, and Kate. "In Season 6, the arrival of William and Kate and Harry just blows the doors off," Morgan said in December 2022. "You want to see them. It happened in the read-through. You could just see everyone was looking up and looking at each other across the room. And every time William spoke, it was like, 'Oh my God, this is just riveting.'"

Netflix also confirmed that new seasons of Big Mouth, Sex Education, Love Is Blind, Selling Sunset, Selling the Oc, Top Boy, and Virgin River will return in the fall, reports Variety. The new dramas All the Light We Cannot See, Blue Eye Samurai, The Fall of the House of Usher, and Griselda were also teased. Netflix's slate of future comedies included Exploding Kittens, Obliterated, Neon, and The Vince Staples Show.