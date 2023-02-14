'The Crown' Star Joins 'Deadpool 3' Opposite Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman

The Crown star Emma Corrin has joined the cast of Deadpool 3. Corrin will star opposite Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, who star as Marvel Comics characters Wade "Deadpool" Wilson and James "Logan" Howlett AKA Wolverine, respectively. At this time, details around Corrin's character, as well as the film's overall plot, are being kept under wraps.

Corrin is most well-known for portraying Lady Diana Spencer — the then-future Princess of Wales — in Season 4 of The Crown. The 27-year-old non-binary British actor received critical praise for the performance, garnering many award nominations and wins. More recently, Corrin has starred in a handful of other highly praised projects, including My Policeman alongside Harry Styles and as the lead character in Lady Chatterley's Lover.

New addition to the family! The Deadpool family, for clarity. Which is just like a real family except with less swearing… Welcome, Emma Corrin! ⚔️❤️⚔️ pic.twitter.com/LSobi4AqO9 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 14, 2023

In 2021, Corrin sat down for an interview with The Guardian to discuss The Crown. The actor offered much insight into portraying the iconic Princess Diana, including which aspect of the late Royal they worked on first. "Erm... the voice. But only because when I was initially auditioning, I would rehearse with my mum. She's a speech therapist, and she helped me to locate it," Corrin revealed.

"I'd watched Diana: In Her Own Words," Corrin continued referring to the acclaimed 2017 TV documentary, "and I had been so captivated by, and interested in, her voice. It's unique. She was a Sloane Ranger. For that, you drop your jaw at the end of every sentence or phrase, and it makes everything slow and long. But it wasn't just that. She had this incredible lilt. The way I heard it, she always sounded a little bit sad. There was a quality to it which I realized was important to her character."

Speaking of the costumes they had to wear for the role, Corrin admitted, "I see those as the final thing. You know those Morphsuits that you put on? It's like zipping one of those up. Inside, you've got the voice, the character, all the context, everything you've researched, then you put the costume on, and it seals it all in. Costume is integral, but it clicks into place last."

Finally, Corrin also revealed that they were planning to watch The Crown Season 5, in which actress Elizabeth Debicki took over the role of an older Princess Diana. "Yes! I'm looking forward to it," Corrin said at the time. "Though I'm sad I only did one series, I always knew that was all I was signing on for, and I played her from 16 to 28. I took her from girl to woman, and I loved that arc. But I'm also quite pleased to move on. The industry loves to pigeonhole. The sooner I can move away from doing posh English, the better, even though that's what I am."