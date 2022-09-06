Netflix Orders New Series Starring Critically Acclaimed Artist

Rapper Vince Staples will star in a new comedy series inspired by his life for Netflix. The streamer put in a series order for The Vince Staples Show, which will be produced by Black-ish creator Kenya Barris' Khalabo Ink Society, reports Deadline. The 29-year-old Staples recently filmed 20th Century Studios' remake of White Men Can't Jump.

The Vince Staples Show will be loosely inspired by Staples' life in Long Beach, California. Ian Edelman and Maurice Williams will serve as showrunners and executive producers with Staples, Barris, Corey Smyth, and director Calmatic. Edelman, Williams, and Barris previously worked together on Kid Cudi's animated Netflix special Entertgalactic. Calmatic was signed to direct the first two episodes.

"I am excited to partner with Netflix and Kenya Barris on The Vince Staples Show," Staples said in a statement. "This has been something I have been developing for some time and I am happy it's coming to fruition."

"It's our mission to work with the best artists in the world," Tracey Pakosta, Netflix Head of Comedy, added. "Vince has already established himself as one of the most talented young musicians today and we're really excited about how his sensibility – and sense of humor – will translate into a unique comedy series."

Staples was born in Compton and raised in North Long Beach. He was discovered by Dijon "LaVish" Samo and Chuck Wun and soon became friends with members of Odd Future. Early in his career, he recorded a mixtape with the late Mac Miller. In 2021, he released his critically acclaimed self-titled fourth studio album. His latest, Ramona Park Broke My Heart, was released in April.

Staples has a handful of acting roles. He played himself in an episode of Insecure and voiced the title role in the Adult Swim series Lazor Wulf. He is set to star in Calmatic's White Men Can't Jump remake, which Barris wrote with Doug Hall. Staples was also cast in Showtime's comedy pilot The Wood, inspired by Rick Famuyiwa's 1999 film. In July, he released Limbo Beach, a graphic novel published by Z2 Comics.

Last month, Staples starred in a one-man show, Vince Staples: A Walk Through Ramona Park, at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles, which was live-streamed on Amazon Prime Video and Amazon Music's Twitch channel. The show included extravagant set pieces, including a flower star called Romaon's Roses, notes Variety. The Ramona Park in the title is a reference to the Long Beach neighborhood where Staples grew up.