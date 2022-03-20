‘Scream’ Actress Starring in Haunting New Netflix Show

Scream star Willa Fitzgerald has a new role in the horror genre coming up, but it will be a far cry from anything she has done in the past. Fitzgerald is known for starring in MTV’s Scream: The TV Series and more recently in Amazon’s Jack Reacher TV adaptation. Last month, she revealed that she has also joined the cast of The Fall of the House of Usher — the latest series from Mike Flanagan.

The Fall of the House of Usher is filming now, and there is no release date for it yet. It is based on a short story by Edgar Allen Poe, and fans of Flanagan’s work are already looking forward to it. Flanagan has created some of the most popular Netflix original series of the decade including The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor and Midnight Mass. His next show, The Midnight Club, is expected to premiere sometime in 2022, but in the meantime, he and Fitzgerald are already busy working on The Fall of the House of Usher.

“We are barreling toward production on THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER, and I’m so excited to announce that the fantastic WILLA FIZGERALD is joining our cast! I’m so grateful to welcome her to this amazing ensemble. Production starts Monday,” Flanagan tweeted on Friday, Jan. 28. Since then, a few photos from set have come out on the cast and crew’s social media pages.

Fitzgerald responded to Flanagan, writing: “I am absolutely THRILLED to be joining” with a burning heart emoji. She also posted a screenshot of his tweet on Instagram, adding: “Cannot wait to work with this stellar team of humans.”

The Fall of the House of Usher is based on the Edgar Allen Poe short story by the same name and reportedly draws on other works from the 19th-century author as well. Other cast members include Mark Hamill, Kate Siegel, Rahul Kohli, Frank Langella, Carla Gugino, Mary McDonnell and Carl Lumbly among many others. The details of the plot are still unclear.

Of course, that won’t even be the next series that fans see from Flanagan. Later this year, we’ll see The Midnight Club – a Netflix original series adapted from Christopher Pike’s 1994 novel by the same name, and incorporating elements from Pike’s other writing. This show stars Iman Benson, Adia, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, Aya Furukawa, Annarah Cymone, William Chris Sumpter, Sauriya Sapkota and Heather Langenkamp.

Flanagan has become a sensation with his Netflix series, which have also put more focus on his past horror films. He became a partner at Intrepid Pictures after The Haunting of Hill House, and through that production company, he signed an exclusive overall deal with Netflix. It’s not clear how many shows the deal encompasses or how much longer the contract goes on.

There is no release date in place for The Midnight Club yet, and The Fall of the House of Usher has just begun filming. You can see Fitzgerald now on Jack Reacher, which is available to stream in its entirety now on Amazon Prime Video.