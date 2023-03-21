'The Crown' Recreates Princess Diana's Crash Car in Shocking Visual

The furor The Crown faced for Season 5 might be nothing compared to how upset some will be with the upcoming sixth season. Over the weekend, The Daily Mail published photos of a totaled car being used to recreate the car crash that killed Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed in August 1997. The images have shocked viewers and will renew criticism of the Netflix series.

The images show a black Mercedes with damage mirroring the real damage to Diana's car. It was taken in secret to Paris under a tarpaulin. One of two cars was taken there for filming late last year. Netflix crews were spotted in Paris in October recreating Diana's last journey. Other scenes shot in December featured investigators at the scene of the crash.

The Crown sparks new row over replica of Mercedes from Paris crash that killed Princess https://t.co/tk9dq7EbRb — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) March 20, 2023

When it was first reported that The Crown crew planned to recreate part of Diana's final day alive, Netflix told The Sun the "exact moment of the crash impact will not be shown." Creator Peter Morgan also said the crash will not be filmed. However, there were reports of a divide within the production itself regarding how much to show.

"We've been dreading getting to this point," a production source told Deadline in October. "The countdown is two weeks and while we're calmly carrying on it's fair to acknowledge that there's a certain anxiety; a palpable sense of being slightly on edge. I mean, there's bombshell sensitivity surrounding this one." The source said the show will feature the events before and after the crash, including tracking Diana's car up to the tunnel. There will also be scenes with Prince Charles arriving to collect Diana's body, juxtaposed with Fayed's father, Mohamad Al-Fayed, facing racism from French authorities.