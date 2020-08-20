'The Crown' Season 4 Premiere Date, Trailer Released by Netflix

Netflix is preparing to bring subscribers back into the lives of the British monarchy. On Thursday, Netflix revealed the official premiere date for Season 4 of The Crown alongside the first official trailer. The beloved historical drama, which documents Queen Elizabeth’s reign, will debut Season 4 on Sunday, Nov. 15, almost a full year after Season 3 dropped on the streamer.

The monarchy. Above all else. @GillianA and Emma Corrin join Olivia Colman in Season Four of The Crown, arriving 15th November. pic.twitter.com/Z4RPvzb32R — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) August 20, 2020

After almost a year of waiting, the 30-second trailer provided fans their first look at the upcoming season, which will find Olivia Colman stepping back into the shoes of Queen Elizabeth during the tumultuous era of the 1980s. In the clip, she can be heard stating, "Something as important as the monarchy simply cannot be allowed to fail." Fans also got their first glimpse of Emma Corrin as Princess Diana.

Season 4, which wrapped filming before the coronavirus pandemic halted productions across the globe, is set to cover the period between 1980 and 1990, covering a number of major events for Britain’s most famous family, such events as the outing of Margaret Thatcher, to be portrayed by The X-Files actress Gillian Anderson, as Prime Minister. It will also have a focus on Prince Charles' relationship with the late Princess Diana. The couple married in 1981.

Along with Colman, a number of other Season 3 cast members will also be returning, including Helena Bonham-Carter as Princess Margaret, Josh O'Connor as Prince Charles, Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, Ben Daniels as Antony Armstrong-Jones, Erin Doherty as Princess Anne, Emerald Fennell as Camilla Shand, Marion Bailey as The Queen Mother, and Charles Dance as Louis Mountbatten.

Season 4 will mark the final time that fans of the series will see many of these actors in these roles. Due to the nature of The Crown, which documents a full decade of the queen’s reign each season, new cast members are brought in every two seasons. In the final two seasons, Imelda Staunton will take over the role of Queen Elizabeth from Colman, with Jonathan Pryce taking on the role of Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, and Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana.

The first three seasons of The Crown are available for streaming on Netflix. Season 4 will premiere on Sunday, Nov. 15. Seasons 5 and 6 will not be released until 2022 or later. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for the latest information.