‘The Crown’: Princess Diana Will Be Played by Emma Corrin

The Crown has cast its Princess Diana, as it’s been announced that actress Emma Corrin will play the late Royal.

The news was shared in a post on the series’ official Twitter page, revealing that Corrin “will play Lady Diana Spencer in The Crown Season Four.”

The post also confirmed that filming on Season 4 “will begin later this year.”

In a message, Corrin said, “I have been glued to the show and to think I’m now joining this incredibly talented acting family is surreal.”

“Princess Diana was an icon and her effect on the world remains profound and inspiring,” Corrin continued. “To explore her through Peter Morgan’s writing is the most exceptional opportunity and I will strive to do her justice!”

Season 3 of The Crown will premiere sometime this year, but no specific date has been announced as of yet.

The series’ is intended to tell the story of Queen Elizabeth’s reign over the course of six seasons, all containing 10 hour-long episodes. In addition, new actors and actresses are cast every two seasons.

The fist season starred Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II and Matt Smith as her husband Prince Philip. For seasons three and four, the roles will be played by Oscar-winner Olivia Colman and Tobias Menzies, respectively.

Many have often wondered if the real Queen Elizabeth watches the series, and the answer appears to be that, yes, she does. Though, she is not always a fan.

In one situation, a spokesperson for the Royal Family issued a statement on an emotion scene in The Crown, wherein it was implied that Philip was insensitive toward the couple’s oldest son Prince Charles, in regard to the young boy being bullied at a boarding school that Philip himself previously attended when was an adolescent.

“The Queen realizes that many who watch The Crown take it as an accurate portrayal of the Royal Family and she cannot change that,” a Royal Family spokesperson said of the Queen’s impression of the storyline. “But I can convey that she was upset by the way Prince Philip is depicted as being a father insensitive to his son’s well-being. She was particularly annoyed at a scene in which Philip has no sympathy for a plainly upset Charles while he is flying him home from Scotland.”

The spokesperson concluded their statement by saying that the Palace’s official position is that this particular moment “simply did not happen.”