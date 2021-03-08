'The Crown' Fans Speculate How Netflix Series Could Cover Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Drama
After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey Sunday night, fans of Netflix's historical drama The Crown speculate how the series could cover the bombshell drama surrounding the British royal family. The couple's joint interview, their first since stepping back as working royals, gave way to several shocking revelations, including the couple revealed they had their security stripped from them, Prince Charles stopped taking his son's calls. There had been "concerns and conversations about how dark (Archie's) skin might be when he was born."
While all of these bombshells would make for a scandalous season of The Crown, it is not believed that the series will drift that far into the present day. Each season of the series documents a full decade of the queen's reign, with the most recent Season 4 covering the period between 1980 and 1990. While the most recent season saw childhood versions of Harry and William make brief cameos, it had previously been stated that The Crown would end before William and Harry become adults. That, however, hasn't stopped fans wondering how the series could work the current drama surrounding the royal family into future seasons.
As Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special aired Sunday night, Netflix viewers and royal watchers alike flocked to social media expressing hope that the storyline would work its way into the series. Some even joked that the allegations brought forth in the interview would have those working behind the scenes on The Crown clamoring for a deal with the royal couple. Keep scrolling to see what people had to say.
#OprahMeghanHarry— Tierney & starboy (@babyface2000ad) March 8, 2021
The Producer of the crown on their way to negotiate with Meghan Markle and Harry now pic.twitter.com/ujN14Msh2f
Responding to the above tweet, one person suggested the Netflix series would not be "touching this," stating their belief that doing so would be "too risky." Somebody else, responding to a person who said there wouldn't be enough story for a full season, wrote, "These last few years are definitely good drama for the show to tackle. The Great Smog of London lasted for a few days and was a major plot point for s1."prevnext
The writers of the Crown knowing that Season 5 just wrote itself#HarryandMeghanonOprah #OprahMeghanHarry #OprahHarryMeghan pic.twitter.com/g16gacoHtO— Candace Blessed 🙏👩🔬♥️ (@blessedcandace) March 8, 2021
One person jokingly suggested, "Season 5: Already wrote Season 6: Wrote and renewed Season 7: Renewed and written Season 8: Renewed and written." Currently, The Crown has only been renewed through Season 6. It had previously been set to end with Season 5, though the decision was made to carry it for an additional season.prevnext
The Crown producers right now... #OprahMeghanHarry pic.twitter.com/gNOntJmYm6— Agron (@Agronveliu97) March 8, 2021
"I know I can't believe they’re stopping at season 6 after all this," wrote one fan clearly hoping that the show will be extended even further following the royal couple’s interview. "Although I guess rue show would go on forever."prevnext
Netflix and The Crown producers watching Oprah do all their research for them #HarryandMeghanonOprah pic.twitter.com/7gMA3znGwH— Tashdeed Faruk (@TKFaruk8) March 8, 2021
Someone said that while they previously hadn't watched the series, the couple's interview with Winfrey made them "almost wanna watch it now." Replying to that tweet, another person said The Crown is "a really good show and every two seasons they change actors, this keeps it fresh to me."prevnext
The writers of Netflix's The Crown during Oprah's interview:#OprahMeghanHarry #HarryandMeghanonOprah pic.twitter.com/GpFAxTA6J5— Natsu Sanemi☭ (@NatsuSanemi) March 8, 2021
Numerous viewers suggested that the interview would prompt Netflix to renew The Crown for several more seasons. One person tweeted, "Let me find out The Crown is going to be renewed for 3 more seasons."prevnext
THE CROWN— Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) March 8, 2021
SEASON 5
I’M READY pic.twitter.com/D4W4eOaXTs
"Skip all the rest of everything and just get to the season of The Crown where they're all sitting around in front of an old TV watching this interview," one person urged, prompting somebody else to respond, "Honestly you could write a fantastic play of the royal family watching this interview in horror, terror, and anger. Would watch."prevnext
No because when The Crown catches up to present time, they’ll skip the Kate years and go straight into the Meghan era starring Tessa Thomson and Domhnall Gleeson #HarryandMeghanonOprah pic.twitter.com/RezW29gqXT— RJ (@Dumbledore_BB) March 8, 2021
The Sunday night interview had many people offering up their suggestions on who could take on the role of Harry and Markle in a future season of the series. Given that the couple have a deal with the streamer, some even suggested that they could play themselves, with one person writing that it "would be really sweet if Meghan Markle played...Meghan Markle!"prev