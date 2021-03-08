'The Crown' Fans Speculate How Netflix Series Could Cover Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Drama

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey Sunday night, fans of Netflix's historical drama The Crown speculate how the series could cover the bombshell drama surrounding the British royal family. The couple's joint interview, their first since stepping back as working royals, gave way to several shocking revelations, including the couple revealed they had their security stripped from them, Prince Charles stopped taking his son's calls. There had been "concerns and conversations about how dark (Archie's) skin might be when he was born."

While all of these bombshells would make for a scandalous season of The Crown, it is not believed that the series will drift that far into the present day. Each season of the series documents a full decade of the queen's reign, with the most recent Season 4 covering the period between 1980 and 1990. While the most recent season saw childhood versions of Harry and William make brief cameos, it had previously been stated that The Crown would end before William and Harry become adults. That, however, hasn't stopped fans wondering how the series could work the current drama surrounding the royal family into future seasons.

As Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special aired Sunday night, Netflix viewers and royal watchers alike flocked to social media expressing hope that the storyline would work its way into the series. Some even joked that the allegations brought forth in the interview would have those working behind the scenes on The Crown clamoring for a deal with the royal couple. Keep scrolling to see what people had to say.