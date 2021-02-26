Prince Harry Admits He's Watched 'The Crown', Reveals Who He Wants to Play Him in Netflix Series

✖

Prince Harry is getting candid about The Crown, the popular Netflix historical drama that tracks the British royal family through Queen Elizabeth's reign. The 36-year-old Duke of Sussex appeared on Thursday night's The Late Late Show with James Corden, where he spent an afternoon on an open bus tour of Los Angeles, during which the prince became the first immediate member of the British royal family to publicly comment on the series, which has been at the center of some controversy.

Asked his opinion on the series, Harry not only confirmed that he has watched the show, but divulged that it offers a "rough idea" into royal life. He told Corden that The Crown doesn't "pretend to be news," stating that "it's fictional. But it's loosely based on the truth." According to Harry, while the popular series is "not strictly accurate," it does give "you a rough idea about what the lifestyle, what the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else, what can come from that." His remarks came after Netflix last year rejected the demand to add a "fiction" disclaimer to the series. He went on to share that he is not as bothered by the series as he is by the British press.

"I'm way more comfortable with The Crown than I am seeing the stories written about my family, or my wife, or myself," he said. "Because… that [The Crown] is obviously fiction, take it how you will. But this is being reported on as fact because you’re supposedly news. I have a real issue with that."

And as for who Prince Harry thinks should play himself, should The Crown's timeline stretch that far into the future? The royal is vying for Billions actor Damian Lewis. Corden, meanwhile, suggested he could take on the role of Prince William. Unfortunately for both, it is unlikely that The Crown will ever reach the present day. Each season of the series documents a full decade of the queen's reign, with the most recent season, Season 4, covering the period between 1980 and 1990. Childhood versions of Harry and William made brief cameos in the season, though it had previously been stated that The Crown would end before William and Harry become adults.

The first four seasons of The Crown are available for streaming on Netflix. Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have signed a streaming deal with the streaming giant to produce documentaries, docu-series, feature films, scripted shows and children’s programming. The couple is currently expecting their second child.