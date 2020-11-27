'The Crown' Allegedly Could Get Another Season at Netflix Covering Prince William, Prince Harry as Adults

✖

The Crown is already lasting a season longer than creator Peter Morgan first planned, but it could be extended even further, according to a royal expert. Morgan first planned to end the show with a fifth season, but the writer and Netflix agreed to renew it for a sixth season to cover events of the early 1990s in greater detail. Now, with the show's fourth season just released, Finding Freedom author Omid Scobie claimed Netflix might want to do a season with Prince William and Prince Harry as adults.

During an episode of his Heirpod podcast, Scobie claimed he heard "rumblings that there is talk within Netflix about the possibility of whether the show can be extended," reports The Daily Mail. "There is already a lot of talk about series 5 and series 6. Season 5 and 6 have now been confirmed," Scobie continued. "'It was stated originally that the show would stop before William and Harry become adults. He later added that the show will be a "presence" in the Royal Family's lives because of the controversy surrounding it.

Netflix has not said anything about Scobie's claims. The streaming service renewed The Crown for a fifth season, with Imelda Staunton cast as Queen Elizabeth II, in January. In July, Netflix surprisingly announced the show was picked up for a sixth and final season. "As we started to discuss the storylines for Series 5, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons," Morgan explained at the time. "To be clear, Series 6 will not bring us any closer to present-day — it will simply enable us to cover the same period in greater detail."

The Crown Season 4 debuted on Netflix on Nov. 15 and covers 1977 to 1990, with Olivia Coleman back as Queen Elizabeth and Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip. Gillian Anderson joined the cast as Margaret Thatcher and Emma Corrin as Princess Diana. Josh O'Connor also has a larger role as Prince Charles and Emerald Fennell returned as Camilla Parker Bowles.

Although production on Season 5 is on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, Netflix confirmed Elizabeth Debicki will play Princess Diana in the new episodes. Debicki is best known for starring in The Great Gatsby and Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2. This year, she starred in Christopher Nolan's Tenet. The Crown Season 5 is expected to debut in 2022.