Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Interview: All the Biggest Bombshells

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's much anticipated "tell-all" interview with Oprah Winfrey has finally aired, and the formerly royal couple did not hold back. The world has been waiting with bated breath to hear Meghan and Harry share their side of the story, explaining why they left the UK and stepped down as working royals. They have long maintained that the British press had made life unbearable for them, leading to stepping away from the spotlight, and implied that the rest of the Royal Family had thrown them under the bus in order to deflect from more serious issues. Meghan and Harry spilled plenty of Earl Grey, and here were the biggest bombshells.

The Narrative With Kate At the beginning of the interview, Oprah confirmed that Meghan was not told what she would be asked, nothing was off-limits, and the couple was not getting paid. The first major thing that Meghan addressed was the alleged conflict with Kate Middleton. After the wedding, the media peddled the story that Meghan had made her sister-in-law cry over flower girl dresses. Meghan asserted that the opposite was true, saying that the "narrative with Kate did not happen." Meghan was the one who was brought to tears, but that Kate wrote her a note and sent her flowers, owning her mistake and Meghan forgave her. When asked about the double standard given to her and Kate, Meghan replied, "So much of what I have seen play out is this idea of polarity. If you love me, you don't have to hate her. If you love her, you don't have to hate me."

She Was Silenced (Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images) Meghan also opened up about how she felt like she had been silenced, after always being an advocate for women's rights. "Everyone in my life was given a very clear directive to always say 'no comment,' I did anything they told me to do because it was always through the lens of 'we'll protect you,'" Meghan explained. When her friends would point out how ugly the tabloids were getting, she would always claim that she was "being protected." "I believed that. And that was really hard to reconcile, because it was only once we were married and everything started to worsen, that I came to understand that not only was I not protected, they were willing to lie to protect other members of the family." However, Meghan made sure to say that the Queen had always been "wonderful to me."

Racism Over Archie Meghan revealed that they were told that their children would not be titled, and would consequently not have security. While she did not care about the "grandeur," she was worried about what this would mean for her children's safety. She was also concerned that the first mixed-race child that was born into the family would be "denied their birthright." Meghan also revealed the troubling news that members of the family had "concerns and conversations about how dark [son Archie's] skin was going to be when he was born." She did not reveal which members of the family had these conversations with Harry because she did not want to damage them.

Meghan Was Suicidal (Photo: Toby Melville - Pool/Getty Images, Getty) Meghan revealed that the constant abuse in the media was "almost unsurvivable" and she "just didn't see a solution." When she finally realized that she "wasn't being protected," she had a shocking revelation: "I didn't want to be alive anymore." When Meghan realized that it "was a very clear and real and frightening, constant thought," she went to "the Institution" and asked for help. She wanted to seek treatment and was told no by senior members of the royal team. She thought that suicide "would have solved everything for everyone." She felt trapped and couldn't get help and explained how they had to go about their duties and pretend that nothing was wrong.