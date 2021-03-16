'The Challenge: All Stars' Cast, Premiere Date Revealed at Paramount+

✖

The Challenge is officially back like you've never seen it before. On Tuesday, Paramount+ announced that a new season of The Challenge, subtitled All Stars, will premiere on the streaming platform on Thursday, April 1. The series will feature the return of some of your favorite Real World and Road Rules competitors of seasons past.

The Challenge: All Stars features 22 returning players from the Real World and Road Rules franchises. They will all be competing for the grand $500,000 prize as they take on challenges in the Andes Mountains of Argentina. Like The Challenge, this limited series will be hosted by TJ Lavin. While some of the competitors on The Challenge: All Stars, such as Aneesa Ferreira and Darrell Taylor, have competed on recent seasons of the MTV series, others have not appeared on the competition series in years. The cast includes Mark Long, Trishelle Cannatella, Yes Duffy, Katie Cooley, Alton Williams, Jisela Delgado, and Derrick Kosinski among others.

The Challenge: All Stars will air weekly on Paramount+, with the limited series being nine episodes long. Fans will also be able to get an insight look at all of the drama on The Challenge: Aftermath, an exclusive after show hosted by former Challenge competitor Devyn Simone. Not only will The Challenge: Aftermath be available on Paramount+, but it will also stream on Youtube. One of the competitors on The Challenge: All Stars, Mark Long, was the one who initially sparked the conversation about having an "OG" version of the MTV series back in June 2020. Long then pitched the concept to production company Bunim & Murray and it has subsequently become the Challenge: All Stars.

“I want to take it back to where it was fun. It was light-hearted but still competitive," Long told Us Weekly back in July about the project. "Is there some drama? I’m sure there will be but what I think will be super special about something like this is being able to almost capture the Where Are They Now? type of feel like when they introduce characters on the first episode. Let’s dig in. Let’s see what they’ve been up to the first the last five, 10, 20 years." Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.