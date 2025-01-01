‘The Boys’ Creator Eric Kripke Teases ‘Natural End’ for One Character

The end of The Boys is coming, and Eric Kripke is teasing how one character’s story will go. It was announced in June that the raunchy superhero Prime drama would be ending after its upcoming fifth season. While not too much has been revealed about the exact plot, it will see a fallout of the Season 4 finale, with a “new age of superheroes beginning” as the Speaker of the House, who would have been the next President, pledged allegiance to Homelander. On his instruction, the Speaker declared martial law, deputizing supes across the country to report directly to Homelander.

It’s going to be a messy final season, and Kripke told Salon that it’s grim. “It’s the natural end of a character like Homelander,” the creator said. “If you give him truly unfettered power with all his insecurities and traumas, this is a version of what he would do. But so goes many fascists who are weak and thin-skinned and ultimately driven by ego, despite how much they front as heroes.”

Any world under Homelander is not going to be good and with Antony Starr’s supe basically running things now, there is no telling just how downhill it’s going to go. But that natural end could make for some interesting stories leading up to the finale, not to mention the fact that there will be a lot more that will be dealt with in these final episodes. The Boys is known for going a bit overboard and being pretty unpredictable, so you never know what could happen or who may be blown up next.

Elsewhere in The Boys Season 5, Jensen Ackles will be returning as Soldier Boy after it was revealed that the U.S. government had his body and was keeping him stored in a regulated coma. Meanwhile, Season 4 saw Ashley injecting herself with Compound V, and it’s unknown how it will affect her, but fans will surely know in the fifth season.

As of now, a premiere date for Season 5 has not been announced. It’s likely more information surrounding the final season of The Boys will be released in the coming months, but for now, fans can watch the first four seasons on Prime Video and hope that Season 5 comes soon.