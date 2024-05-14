'The Boys' Renewed for Season 5 Ahead of Season 4 Premiere

The Boys Season 4 has yet to premiere and already they're preparing another return. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Prime Video has renewed the raunchy superhero series for a fifth season. Created by Supernatural's Eric Kripke, the drama is based on Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's comic book of the same name and premiered in June 2019. It stars an ensemble cast that includes Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, and Karen Fukuhara. Season 4 of The Boys is set to premiere on June 13.

"The Boys is an unabashed and bold series that continues captivating our customers all over the world by piercing the cultural fabric season after season," head of television for Amazon MGM Studios Vernon Sanders said. "We are proud of this series that has grown into a global franchise, and we are thrilled that [showrunner] Eric Kripke and the creative team have more engaging stories to tell for all the loyal fans."

"The Boys could be the best job I'll ever have," Kripke added. "What other show allows me to write about politics, capitalism, family, and exploding genitalia, though not in that order. The cast and crew are deeply grateful to Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios for the opportunity to tell this story for another season. My only problem is that since this year promises to be free of any conflict or misinformation, we're not sure what to write about."

Early renewals for The Boys are not uncommon. Prime Video renewed the series for a second season a week before the series premiered and picked it up for Season 3 a few months before Season 2 dropped. Meanwhile, Season 4's renewal was announced just a week into the third season in 2022. The series is one of the most popular shows on Prime Video, and is no stranger to Nielsen's Top 10 Streaming rankings during new episodes.

"Since its premiere, devoted fans across the globe have been down with The Boys for this unapologetically wild ride," Sony Pictures TV President Katherine Pope said. "We couldn't be more proud of our producers, writers, cast, and crew who bring this genius insanity to life. Now, with a fifth chapter to their story, we can't wait to see where Eric Kripke and The Boys go next."

All three seasons of The Boys are streaming on Prime Video. Season 4 premieres on Thursday, June 13.