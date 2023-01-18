'That '90s Show' Will Be Missing 3 Huge 'That '70s Show' Stars

The long-awaited That '70s Show spin-off That '90s Show finally premieres on Jan. 19 and features many familiar faces. Audiences will see how the 1990s have treated Eric, Jackie, Donna, Kelso, and Fez, and how Kitty and Red do as grandparents. However, there are at least three original cast members who will be missing.

That '90s Show is set during the summer of 1995 when Eric and Donna's daughter Leia Forman moves to Point Place, Wisconsin to spend time with her grandparents. Once there, she makes new friends and hangs out in the same basement her father and his friends loved. Callie Haverda stars as Leia, while Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith return as Eric's parents. Ashely Aufderheide, Marce Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi, and Sam Morelos play Leia's new friends.

Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Laura Prepon, and Wilmer Valderrama are all returning as their That '70s Show characters. Tommy Chong is also back as Leo Chingwake, while Don Stark is back as Donna's father Bob. Fans will just have to tune in to see if original series creators Bonnie and Terry Turner have more surprises up their sleeves. They created the new series with their daughter, Lindsey Turner, and original '70s Show executive producer Gregg Mettler.

That '90s Show is produced by The Carsey-Werner Company. While the spinoff will be exclusive to Netflix, the original That '70s Show is only available to stream on Peacock. Scroll on for a look at the That '70s Show actors who will not be appearing in the new series.