'That '90s Show' Will Be Missing 3 Huge 'That '70s Show' Stars
The long-awaited That '70s Show spin-off That '90s Show finally premieres on Jan. 19 and features many familiar faces. Audiences will see how the 1990s have treated Eric, Jackie, Donna, Kelso, and Fez, and how Kitty and Red do as grandparents. However, there are at least three original cast members who will be missing.
That '90s Show is set during the summer of 1995 when Eric and Donna's daughter Leia Forman moves to Point Place, Wisconsin to spend time with her grandparents. Once there, she makes new friends and hangs out in the same basement her father and his friends loved. Callie Haverda stars as Leia, while Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith return as Eric's parents. Ashely Aufderheide, Marce Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi, and Sam Morelos play Leia's new friends.
Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Laura Prepon, and Wilmer Valderrama are all returning as their That '70s Show characters. Tommy Chong is also back as Leo Chingwake, while Don Stark is back as Donna's father Bob. Fans will just have to tune in to see if original series creators Bonnie and Terry Turner have more surprises up their sleeves. They created the new series with their daughter, Lindsey Turner, and original '70s Show executive producer Gregg Mettler.
That '90s Show is produced by The Carsey-Werner Company. While the spinoff will be exclusive to Netflix, the original That '70s Show is only available to stream on Peacock. Scroll on for a look at the That '70s Show actors who will not be appearing in the new series.
Danny Masterson (Steven Hyde)
Danny Masterson is the only member of the main six actors not appearing in That '90s Show. The actor, who also worked with Ashton Kutcher on Netflix's The Ranch, was charged with three counts of rape in June 2020, after three women accused him of sexual assault between 2001 and 2003. Masterson pleaded not guilty to the charges. His first trial ended with the jury deadlocked on Nov. 30, 2022. A new trial is scheduled to start in March 2023.prevnext
Tanya Roberts (Midge Pinciotti)
Tanya Roberts starred as Donna's mother and Bob's wife, Midge Pincotti. After Bob and Midge get a divorce, the character was written out during the third season. Midge later returned in the sixth and seventh seasons, but she and Bob ultimately did not reconcile.
Roberts died on Jan. 4, 2021, at 71. She was hospitalized after she experienced lower intestinal pain and difficulty breathing while hiking weeks earlier. Doctors determined she had a urinary tract infection, which advanced to sepsis. Before starring on That '70s Show, Roberts starred as a Bond girl in A View to Kill and played Julie Rogers in the final season of Charlie's Angels.prevnext
Lisa Robin Kelly (Laurie Forman)
Lisa Robin Kelly played Eric's beautiful and promiscuous older sister Laurie. Laurie left the show in Season 3 but returned as a changed character in Season 5. Kelly died in her sleep at a rehab facility in Altadena, California. The Los Angeles coroner concluded that her death was due to an accidental "multiple drug intoxication." Kelly was 43.prevnext
Christina Moore (Laurie Forman)
When Laurie appeared in Season 6, she was played by Christina Moore. In 2014, Kelly told ABC News she lost the role because of her alcoholism. "With That '70s Show, I was guilty of a drinking problem... And I ran," Kelly said at the time. Moore is still working in Hollywood, recently appearing in Claws, The Unicorn, Mom, 90210, and Last Man Standing. It's unclear if she will be returning for That '90s Show or if Laurie will even be mentioned. Moore attended the That '90s Show premiere in Los Angeles on Jan. 12.prevnext
Josh Meyers (Randy Pearson)
Josh Meyers (the younger brother of Late Night host Seth Meyers) was a late addition to the That '70s Show line-up and only starred in the final season. Randy dated Donna for most of Season 8 before she reconciled with Eric and they got back together. Since it looks like That '90s Show will focus on the fond memories fans have when the series was at its best, it is unsurprising that Randy is not being included. Meyers recently starred in an episode of NBC's Quantum Leap reboot.prev