Tanya Roberts' Ashes to Be Spread in Her and Her Dogs' Beloved Hiking Spot

Tanya Roberts' longtime partner has plans to spread her cremains in a place that was very special to the late That '70s Show actress, who first made waves as Bond girl Stacey Sutton in A View to Kill before dying last week at the age of 65, possibly due to a UTI that spread to her kidneys and liver.

Lance O'Brien told TMZ Monday, a week after the death of his partner, that he was planning a celebration of life for Roberts, but before that, would spread her ashes in the hills behind their Laurel Canyon home, where she spent countless hours hiking with their dogs. The actress and model would go on a 4-mile hike with her two dogs five times a week before her death, O'Brien added, and the dogs have been missing her very much. O'Brien added that it's been an incredibly hard week for him as well, but that he is trying to plan a memorial service or something comparable with Roberts' family and friends.

Roberts died Jan. 4 at Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, but her death was a point of confusion ahead of the doctor's confirmation at about 9 p.m. that night. Her representative, Mike Pingel, had previously told TMZ that the actress had died Sunday evening after being rushed to the hospital and put on a ventilator, having collapsed walking her dog on Christmas Eve, but the actress was later confirmed to have still been alive. O'Brien said at the time of what he thought were her final moments, "As I held her in her last moments, she opened her eyes. I was able to see her beautiful eyes one last time. Tanya had the most beautiful eyes."

Pingel later explained of the confusion, "after seeing her, [O'Brien] felt that she had passed. (Then) the doctors from Cedars Sinai called him and told him at 10 a.m. that she had not passed last night, but it is dire. Please keep her in your prayers."

O'Brien told The Sun after learning Roberts was still alive that the situation was still not looking good. He added that the actress' "kidneys are so far gone, her liver is so far gone, her gall bladder is so far gone," adding that she "also has a terrible blood infection." He had previously confirmed that her condition was not related to the coronavirus.